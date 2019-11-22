Xavier's Maddie Gannon enjoyed her time in the pool

Prep Sports

By Kya Loffsworld, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — Leaving things behind can be difficult.

Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Maddie Gannon swam her last high school meet for Cedar Rapids Kennedy earlier this month, one of four Saints who participated in the state championships in Marshalltown.

Maddie’s younger sister, freshman Casey Gannon, and sophomore Anne Baumann also swam for Kennedy while sophomore Lucy Pfab swam for Cedar Rapids Washington.

Maddie qualified for state all four years of her high school career. She has been swimming since she was 2-years-old and has been surrounded by swimming her entire life.

“We lived in Alabama when I was little so swimming was the thing to do,” Maddie said. “My sisters and I have all done it and it’s been something we’ve all been able to bond over.”

Casey has benefited from swimming with Maddie this past season.

“My first state experience was really fun and exciting,” Casey said. “Maddie helped me with my nerves by lightening the mood by making jokes and taking my mind off the race.

“I am sad that she will be leaving because she has always been a super energetic person and I will miss her energy on the pool deck.”

Maddie and Casey cherished the time they spent together this year.

“It’s hard to believe it’s really all over but I’m so thankful for the memories and the friends I have made,” Maddie said. “I’m excited to see the success of the other Xavier swimmers continue.”

Baumann, Casey Gannon and Pfab are looking forward to swimming again next year.

“I’m going to train hard throughout the rest of this year and summer,” Bauman said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully breaking the school record in my events next season.”

Baumann, Casey and Maddie were members of Kennedy’s 200 medley relay, which placed 20th. Pfab was on the Warrior 200 medley, which placed 19th.

