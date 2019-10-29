Xavier's Lucy Pfab uses music, yoga to get in the swimming 'zone'

CEDAR RAPIDS — Music and yoga may be two completely different disciplines, but together they make up one Xavier swimmer’s recipe for success.

Lucy Pfab is a sophomore at Xavier who swims for Washington High School. She competes in the freestyle events and occasionally gets placed in the 100-yard breaststroke. She has been swimming competitively for eight years and jumped at the opportunity to continue swimming in high school.

“I am very passionate about swimming and absolutely love to do it, so doing it in high school was really important to me,” Pfab said. “The best part about swimming for a different school is meeting amazing people that I would never meet otherwise.”

One way Pfab is able to stay calm before races is by doing yoga.

“I like doing yoga because it helps calm my mind and keeps me from overthinking before I swim,” Pfab said. “It really helps when I do it right before a meet. I also stretch right at the block before I race.”

Music is another big part of Pfab’s pre-meet ritual. It helps her forget what is going on around her and lets her focus on herself.

“Focusing on music instead of the meet really helps get me in the zone for my events,” Pfab said.

Pfab also loves to watch other events and support her teammates. Ava Challenger also is a Xavier sophomore and is a diver for Washington. She said Pfab is always there cheering her on.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Lucy always watches the diving portion of the meet,” Challenger said. “She sits with the rest of the team to cheer me on as well as our other two divers. She never forgets to wish me luck before I dive.”

Heading into the postseason, Pfab has a couple goals for herself and the team.

“I hope to improve my times at regionals, make it to state and bring the team closer together,” Pfab said.

Washington will swim in a regional meet Saturday at Grinnell.