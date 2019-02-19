Prep Sports

Xavier's Kaitlyn Buenzow forges own bowling path to state tournament

HS journalism: Sophomore has achieved one of her goals

By Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — Many have the option of following in their sibling’s footsteps or creating their own path.

Cedar Rapids Xavier sophomore Kaitlyn Buenzow has decided to create her own.

Although Buenzow is a bowler, just like her brother Michael Buenzow, she feels as if that is one of their only similarities. Michael graduated in 2017.

“I am my own person who makes my own choices,” Kaitlyn said. “I just happen to enjoy bowling.”

The siblings enjoy bowling, but do not often find themselves talking about it.

“Once or twice a year we will just go out and bowl for fun,” said Kaitlyn, who is bowling in the Class 2A state tournament today in Waterloo.

Kaitlyn has been bowling since she was 6 and worked hard to earn a varsity spot as a freshman.

“I earned my spot because of my capability and skill, not because I am Michael’s little sister,” Kaitlyn said.

One of Kaitlyn’s goals this season was to make it to state or shoot a 300 game. Her favorite part about bowling is not her individual success but the relationships she makes along the way.

“My favorite part about bowling is meeting new people,” Kaitlyn said. “I have friends from multiple different schools because of it.”

Xavier Coach Russ Camacho said Kaitlyn has a lot of pressure on her because she is one of the better bowlers.

“Kaitlyn needs to believe in herself more because she has the capability to be really good,” Camacho said.

