Xavier's Gannon sister enjoy swimming together

CEDAR RAPIDS — Siblings don’t always share the same interests, but sisters Maddie and Casey Gannon have one major passion in common — swimming.

Maddie is a senior at Cedar Rapids Xavier, but swims for Kennedy High School. She has been a member of the Cougar varsity all four years of high school. Now, for her senior year, she is joined by her younger sister, Casey, who is a freshman.

They have been swimming together for 10 years, but this is the first and only year they will swim together in high school.

They swim the 200-yard medley relay together and both compete the 200 individual medley. Casey has a team-best time of 2 minutes, 18 seconds in the IM and Maddie is right behind her at 2:21.33.

“I like swimming with Casey because it gives me someone to compete with, and if she beats me, it pushes me to get better,” Maddie said.

Both sisters can get pretty competitive with each other, but they motivate each other at the same time.

“When my older sister, Sarah (class of 2018), was on the team, we were not as competitive as I am with Casey,” Maddie said. “We are always trying to be better than each other but we still try to motivate each other in and out of the pool.”

Casey has been fortunate to have Maddie to help her adjust to a new environment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Maddie has helped me adjust by showing me around the pool and helping me get from Kennedy to Xavier on time,” Casey said. “She is also a huge help with making sure I have everything I need for meets, practice and school.”

The goal is the same for both. They want to qualify for state in their events and improve their times.

The Kennedy girls’ swim team competes Saturday at the Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls, starting with diving at 9 a.m. Swimming starts at 1 p.m.