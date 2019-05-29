Xavier's Emily Jasper, Miyako Coffey reach the 1A state doubles semifinals

IOWA CITY — At Cedar Rapids Xavier, Emily Jasper has played volleyball, basketball and tennis. And she has played them all well.

Her favorite?

“Whatever is in season,” she said. “Right now, it’s tennis.”

Along with doubles partner Miyako Coffey, she’ll play it competitively three more days.

The second-seeded Xavier duo advanced to the semifinals at the Class 1A girls’ state tournament Wednesday at the University of Iowa Tennis Center. They romped past Fairfield’s Tess Paton and Destiny Gridley in the first round, 6-0, 6-0, then handled Waterloo Columbus’ Bella Fain and Grace Sullivan, 6-1, 6-3.

Jasper is a right-handed senior. Coffey is a sophomore lefty. Together, they are 16-5.

“With her being a lefty, we’re both hitting forehands all of the time,” Jasper said.

Coffey said, “It’s definitely an advantage. We can play to our strengths. We’re able to serve it out wide.”

Jasper and Coffey won their first 16 games Wednesday — 12 against the Fairfield tandem, then jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set against Columbus.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Jasper said. “We were consistently getting shots in. We were cruising.”

The only blip came in the second set of the quarterfinals, when Fain and Sullivan won two straight games and crept within 4-3. But Jasper and Coffey regrouped and closed it out.

“We knew they would win a few games,” Coffey said. “But we didn’t falter.”

Jasper played a key role as Xavier reached the Class 4A state finals in volleyball, then advanced to state in basketball. Her high-school career will end Saturday, when the Saints compete in 1A team competition at Johnston.

The doubles gig with Coffey is guaranteed two more matches. They’ll face Glenwood’s Brooklyn Taylor and Brielle Smith in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Jasper will attend Saint Louis University in the fall and will compete recreationally.

Top-seeded Taylor Hogan and Elyssa Trost of Columbus are on the other side of the draw. Hogan is seeking her fourth doubles title with her third different partner.

In singles action, two-time defending champion Anatta Charoenkul of Fairfield has advanced to the semifinals. Charoenkul is seeded No. 2 behind teammate Yana Gaskell; those two compiled to drop just one game Wednesday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS: CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, at Iowa City

SINGLES

First Round

(1) Yana Gaskell (Fairfield) def. Autumn Rausch (Spencer), 6-0, 6-0

Carolina Hutchinson (Dubuque Wahlert) def. Margaret Harn (Waterloo Columbus), 6-1, 6-2

Macy Harris (Grinnell) def. Olivia Phillips (Waverly-Shell Rock), 6-2, 6-0

(4) Sofia Ordinteva (Saydel) def. Macy Baker (Red Oak), 6-2, 5-7, 6-0

(3) Sophie Walker (Red Oak) def. Isabel Schwabe (Carroll Kuemper), 6-2, 6-2

Brooke Jorgensen (Pella) def. Anna Freiburger (Dubuque Wahlert), 6-1, 6-2

Mara Frieden (Decorah) def. Casie Barba (Spirit Lake-Okoboji), 7-5, 7-5

(2) Anatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Bailey Sinnwell (Waterloo Columbus), 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Gaskell def. Hutchinson, 6-0, 6-0

Harris def. Ordinteva, 6-3, 6-3

Walker def. Jorgensen, 6-4, 6-0

Charoenkul def. Frieden, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation First Round

Phillips def. Rausch, 6-0, 6-2

Baker def. Harn, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)

Barba def. Schwabe, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Freiberger def. Sinnwell, 6-2, 6-1

Consolation Quarterfinals

Phillips def. Frieden, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Jorgensen def. Baker, 6-0, 6-0

Ordinteva def. Barba, 6-1, 6-1

Hutchinson def. Freiberger, 7-5, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6)

DOUBLES

First Round

(1) Taylor Hogan/Elysse Trost (Waterloo Columbus) def. Sarah Abu Nameh/Maddie Abu Nameh (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 6-0, 6-2

Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Davenport Assumption) def. Emily English/Gabby Kardell (Spencer), 6-3, 6-2

Desiree Stubbe/CeJay Blakely (Clarke) def. Alex Griggs/Anna Sanderson (Knoxville), 7-5, 6-4

(4) Nichole Gilbert/Natalie Gilbert (Shenandoah) def. Abby Davis/Megan Brock (Independence), 6-1, 6-1

Brooklyn Taylor/Brielle Smith (Glenwood) def. (3) Kendall Evans/Josie Condon (Estherville ELC), 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Samantha Schwarte/Abby Boes (Carroll Kuemper), 6-3, 6-2

Bella Fain/Grace Sullivan (Waterloo Columbus) def. Morgan Bush/Lizzy Posthuma (Pella Christian), 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

(2) Emily Jasper/Mikayo Coffey (Cedar Rapids Xavier) def. Tess Paton/Destiny Gridley (Fairfield), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Hogan/Trost def. Dilulio/Bush, 6-3, 6-2

Gilbert/Gilbert def. Stubbe/Blakely, 6-0, 6-1

Taylor/Smith def. Wichman/Hansen, 6-1, 6-3

Jasper/Coffey def. Fain/Sullivan, 6-1, 6-3

Consolation First Round

Abu Nameh/Abu Nameh def. Griggs/Sanderson, 6-2, 6-2

English/Kardell def. Davis/Brock, 6-1, 6-4

Evans/Condon def. Bush/Posthuma, 7-5, 6-1

Schwarte/Boes def. Paton/Gridley, 6-3, 6-2

Consolation Quarterfinals

Abu Nameh/Abu Nameh def. Fain/Sullivan, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

Wichman/Hansen def. English/Kardell, 6-3, 6-1

Evans/Condon def. Stubbe/Blakely, 6-3, 7-5

Dilulio/Bush def. Schwarte/Boes, 6-2, 6-0

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com