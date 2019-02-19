Prep Sports

Xavier's Dale Weaver wins state bowling title

Junior rolls 512 2-game series to win 2A crown

WATERLOO — Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Dale Weaver rolled games of 216 and 296 for a 512 total and the Class 2A state title Tuesday at Cadillac Lanes.

Weaver finished 33 pins ahead of Issac Neymeyer of North Scott.

West Delaware junior Brandon Larsen finished fifth at 464 and teammate Alex Schnieders, a senior, finished 10th at 442, leading the Hawks to a third-place finish behind Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and North Scott.

Leah Sanck of Fort Dodge won the girls’ title witha 534 total. Maquoketa’s Alex Thomas was sixth (399), Xavier’s Olivia Nolte eighth. Fort Dodge won the team title.

The Class 3A tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed until Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

