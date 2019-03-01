Prep Sports

Xavier's Dale Weaver realizes 'dream' with state bowling title

HS journalism: Junior already excited about next season

The Gazette
The Gazette
By Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — “A dream come true.”

Those four words were all it took for Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Dale Weaver to describe what it felt like to win the Class 2A state bowling title.

Weaver had a two-game series score of 512, rolling a 296 in the second game and earning him a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I’ve always wanted to win state, but I never thought I would be able to do it,” Weaver said.

Weaver put in 20 hours a week the last six months to prepare for the state tournament.

“I believed all season that Dale was one of the best bowlers in the state,” Coach Russ Camacho said. “I am very proud of how Dale battled back after not having a great first game.”

Even when the spotlight was on Weaver, he still found a way to stay calm.

“I was not nervous for the state tournament because I had already accomplished my goal of making it there,” Weaver said. “I just wanted to have fun with my team one last time this season.”

Although Weaver won the individual state title, his favorite memories came from spending time with his team.

“I loved this team, even when we were losing we still found a way to have fun,” Weaver said. “My favorite memories came from the car rides, when we would jam out and annoy coach.”

The boys’ bowling team placed seventh at the state tournament with a total score of 2834.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“Even though the results were not what we were aiming for, one thing that no one can take away is that we made it to the state tournament,” Camacho said.

The team believes there is room for improvement for next season with five of the six varsity bowlers returning.

“I think with a lot of the varsity bowlers returning we can expect big things for next year if we keep working hard,” junior Tyler Zogg said.

With a state title under his belt, Weaver already is thinking about the next season.

“One of my goals for next season is to bowl a 300, and my other goal is to win state as a team,” Weaver said. “We have a lot of potential for next year, I cannot wait to get back to work.”

By Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's live stream, schedule, scores

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's area games

Marion shoots its way back to the 4A girls' state basketball final

CPU earns 'a seat at the table' in girls' state basketball tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids apartment fire was intentionally set by resident, officials say

Authorities investigation at southeast home, medical examiner on scene

Update: Highway 1 reopen between Iowa City and Solon

Henry Davison Youth Center closes weeks after founder's death

Iowa pedestrian fatalities drop for second year, nationwide numbers reach highest in 28 years

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.