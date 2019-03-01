Xavier's Dale Weaver realizes 'dream' with state bowling title

CEDAR RAPIDS — “A dream come true.”

Those four words were all it took for Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Dale Weaver to describe what it felt like to win the Class 2A state bowling title.

Weaver had a two-game series score of 512, rolling a 296 in the second game and earning him a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I’ve always wanted to win state, but I never thought I would be able to do it,” Weaver said.

Weaver put in 20 hours a week the last six months to prepare for the state tournament.

“I believed all season that Dale was one of the best bowlers in the state,” Coach Russ Camacho said. “I am very proud of how Dale battled back after not having a great first game.”

Even when the spotlight was on Weaver, he still found a way to stay calm.

“I was not nervous for the state tournament because I had already accomplished my goal of making it there,” Weaver said. “I just wanted to have fun with my team one last time this season.”

Although Weaver won the individual state title, his favorite memories came from spending time with his team.

“I loved this team, even when we were losing we still found a way to have fun,” Weaver said. “My favorite memories came from the car rides, when we would jam out and annoy coach.”

The boys’ bowling team placed seventh at the state tournament with a total score of 2834.

“Even though the results were not what we were aiming for, one thing that no one can take away is that we made it to the state tournament,” Camacho said.

The team believes there is room for improvement for next season with five of the six varsity bowlers returning.

“I think with a lot of the varsity bowlers returning we can expect big things for next year if we keep working hard,” junior Tyler Zogg said.

With a state title under his belt, Weaver already is thinking about the next season.

“One of my goals for next season is to bowl a 300, and my other goal is to win state as a team,” Weaver said. “We have a lot of potential for next year, I cannot wait to get back to work.”