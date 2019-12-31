Xavier students, athletes take sportsmanship seriously

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sportsmanship is an important skill for all to learn.

That’s why winning the “Cliff Brees Fall Sportsmanship Award” for the second year in a row was a big deal to Cedar Rapids Xavier activities director Adam McDonnell.

This award is for outstanding sportsmanship displayed by coaches, athletes and spectators during the fall sports of football and volleyball. This competition is between all Mississippi Valley Conference schools. Xavier won the Mississippi Division honor.

“It means a great deal to me as the activities director,” McDonnell said. “I consistently work with our coaches to encourage, promote and practice good sportsmanship.

“Sports and activities have a far greater meaning than winning and losing.”

Xavier strives to create well-rounded people and sportsmanship is an important aspect of that.

“Xavier has high expectations not only in the building itself, but throughout the community,” McDonnell said. “Since our activities are an extension of our school, it is important that we practice good sportsmanship.”

Many students at Xavier enjoy supporting the football and volleyball teams, hanging out with their friends and cheering on their friends on the field or court.

“Not only can we feed off the students energy, it makes it a really fun environment to be a part of and play in,” junior volleyball player Elyse Winter said.

The student section enjoys going all out to support their classmates.

“I love dressing up for themes and being able to wave my flag in the crowd,” junior Miyako Coffey said. “The football student section atmosphere is just so different than any other sport.”

The students are happy their sportsmanship was recognized.

“It makes me feel proud to go to Xavier where it’s not just about the players, but everyone involved,” Coffey said.

Earning this award shows the students and players care more about their reputations as good people more than winning the games.

“This award speaks highly of the entire school,” McDonnell said. “The students should be proud that they received this trophy for the second year in a row.”