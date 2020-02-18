Xavier girls' bowling team sets records, eyes state tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — Many athletes have a strong desire to leave an imprint on their high school programs.

This goal was accomplished by a group of Xavier athletes.

The Xavier girls’ bowling team broke two school records in a single meet on Jan. 28 against Western Dubuque. The Saints broke the single high baker game with a 256 and the high series mark with a 2878. The previous high was a 245 game and a 2827 series, set in 2012.

Xavier junior Kaitlyn Buenzow is proud to break the records with her team.

“Breaking those records felt amazing,” Buenzow said. “It was a huge achievement for all of us and one of the best experiences since I have been at Xavier.”

Achieving these accomplishments did not come easy.

“I think a lot of practice and effort went into breaking the records,” Buenzow said. “We have five varsity returners this year so practicing together for the past two years has really helped us achieve those goals.

“I also think moral, support and positive attitudes went into setting two new records, as well as the support and help from Coach Camacho and Coach Trcka.”

Coach Russ Camacho has high hopes for this team, especially after the recent records they have broken.

“I was very happy for them because they are so much better than they believe they are,” Camacho said. “If they can fulfill that potential, then this team has the ability to be one of the best ever in school history.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the postseason, Camacho and Buenzow have the same goal — they both want to head back to the state meet.

The Saints are hosting a state qualifying meet today at May City Bowl.

“That is definitely our biggest goal,” Buenzow said. “I definitely think the team is going to try our hardest and hopefully qualify again.”