Xavier girls' bowling team already looking ahead

HS journalism: Saints finished seventh at state tournament

The Gazette
The Gazette
By Libby Arnold, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — At the beginning of every season, most teams and players set goals they want to accomplish.

This was true for the Xavier girls’ bowling team.

“Our biggest goal was to make it to state and that’s exactly what we did,” junior Olivia Nolte said.

The girls’ bowling team punched its ticket to state on Feb. 14, competing at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Feb. 19.

“The state bowling tournament is unlike any tournament I have ever been to,” Coach Russ Camacho said.

The team finished seventh in the Class 2A tournament.

“Our team did great and I’m happy at how we did this season,” sophomore Kaitlyn Buenzow said.

Nolte finished eighth individually. She described her accomplishments in two words — “amazing” and “unbelievable.”

“Olivia has been rock solid for us all season. She has been the anchor bowler for us for a large part of the season, which is where you put your best bowler,” Camacho said. “She did not have the result she wanted at the state qualifying meet, so she was hungry to show what she was capable of. Getting eighth in the state was a huge accomplishment for her.”

Nolte has spent most of her childhood in a bowling alley.

“I absolutely love bowling,” she said.

The girls’ bowling team had a successful finish to its season, and did it for the love of the sport and the love for its teammates.

“The team is amazing,” junior Ellie Marovets said. “There is never a dull moment with them. We all get along together and are always pushing each other to get better.”

The team is sad to see the season end, but eager for the next one to start.

“I am looking forward to having most of the team back again next year to see what we can do,” Camacho said.

By Libby Arnold, Xavier junior

