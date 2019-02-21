Xavier coaches enjoy watching athletes in other sports

CEDAR RAPIDS — Emotional investments of multiple sport athletes are part of the reason coaches support their players.

This is true for Xavier girls’ soccer coach Chris Higgins and varsity football coach Duane Schulte, who encourage their athletes to play more than one sport.

“We feel being under pressure all year in multiple competitive situations enables athletes to perform when the time comes in any given sport,” Schulte said.

Higgins and Schulte are two, of many, who show support to their players by not only encouraging multisport athletes but also attending different Xavier games and activities.

“I love watching sports no matter the setting,” Higgins said. “When watching my soccer athletes playing in different sports, I can build an understanding of what attributes they have developed over the past year, if there are any new traits they are beginning to show, and how they can perform in pressure situations.”

Higgins shows his support whenever he can.

“I enjoy supporting these players because, first and foremost, I think Xavier as a community can only prosper if everyone gets behind all athletic programs,” Higgins said.

Schulte especially tries to support the sports his children play. His son, senior Quinn Schulte, plays basketball, baseball and runs track while his daughter, sophomore Hope Schulte, plays soccer, volleyball and cheers at football and basketball games.

“Obviously with coaching soccer I have a bit of an emotional investment in these girls’ basketball athletes like (junior) Caitlynn Daniels and the freshman class,” Higgins said.

When it comes to sports for Higgins, he does not have a preference in what game he is watching. Whether it is a few of the football games or the state volleyball tournament in the fall, or basketball in the winters, Higgins enjoys it all.

“I wish all players and coaches the best of luck for their upcoming postseason tournaments,” Higgins said. “I hope all their sports finish their season on a high and they can bring that momentum into the soccer season.”