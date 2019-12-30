Prep Sports

Xavier brothers form strong bond through swimming rivalry

HS journalism: Seth and Ethan Williams compete for Washington High School

Seth Williams, now a freshman at Xavier High School, swims in the boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley during the All City Swim Meet at Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in July. (David Harmantas/freelance)
Seth Williams, now a freshman at Xavier High School, swims in the boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley during the All City Swim Meet at Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in July. (David Harmantas/freelance)
By Amanda Ross, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sibling rivalry also can create a strong bond.

Cedar Rapids Xavier brothers Seth and Ethan Williams have been swimming together for nine years. They both swim varsity for the Washington High School team and they push each other to do their best.

“I look up to my brother a lot, he puts in great effort and it shows with the way he improves year after year,” Seth said. “It is nice to have a brother on the swim team, so he can tell me what to expect and what practices and meets are like.”

Freshman Seth and junior Ethan started swimming because of their sister Hannah Williams, who graduate from Xavier in 2018.

“My parents enjoyed swimming and they started my sister in it, so they decided to put me in it,” Seth said. “I am glad that I started at a young age.”

Seth and Ethan cheer each other on in every meet.

“The best part of having a little brother is having the opportunity to feel proud when they succeed,” Ethan said. “Even when that means they beat you in a race, which happens often with Seth and myself.”

Seth continues to swim because of the bond he has with his brother.

“It is a little bit of brotherly competition seeing who can go faster or work harder during practice,” Seth said.

The Warrior swim team puts in countless hours of training and traveling to meets. With all of this time together, the brothers and their teammates have an opportunity to strengthen their bonds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Our team chemistry is very good, even between JV and varsity squads,” Seth said. “Everyone enjoys being around each other and it is an awesome atmosphere to be around.”

Washington returns from the holiday break to take on Jefferson at home on Jan. 7. The dual begins at 6 p.m.

By Amanda Ross, Xavier junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 in review: The Gazette's top 10 Eastern Iowa sports stories

2020 Iowa high school girls' basketball mock regional brackets

The Gazette's area girls' basketball Team of the Decade

Former Cedar Rapids Rampage player Bobby Hurwitz unveils high school futsal league

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Perseverance keeps Cedar Rapids focused as flood control system advances

Thinking about buying legal pot in Illinois? Iowa authorities say don't bring it back here

Divers recover body of Vinton man who fell through ice while fishing

The 2010s brought new restaurants, breweries, cultural growth to Cedar Rapids

CBD is illegal - but some Iowa prosecutors not too concerned about enforcement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.