Xavier brothers form strong bond through swimming rivalry

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sibling rivalry also can create a strong bond.

Cedar Rapids Xavier brothers Seth and Ethan Williams have been swimming together for nine years. They both swim varsity for the Washington High School team and they push each other to do their best.

“I look up to my brother a lot, he puts in great effort and it shows with the way he improves year after year,” Seth said. “It is nice to have a brother on the swim team, so he can tell me what to expect and what practices and meets are like.”

Freshman Seth and junior Ethan started swimming because of their sister Hannah Williams, who graduate from Xavier in 2018.

“My parents enjoyed swimming and they started my sister in it, so they decided to put me in it,” Seth said. “I am glad that I started at a young age.”

Seth and Ethan cheer each other on in every meet.

“The best part of having a little brother is having the opportunity to feel proud when they succeed,” Ethan said. “Even when that means they beat you in a race, which happens often with Seth and myself.”

Seth continues to swim because of the bond he has with his brother.

“It is a little bit of brotherly competition seeing who can go faster or work harder during practice,” Seth said.

The Warrior swim team puts in countless hours of training and traveling to meets. With all of this time together, the brothers and their teammates have an opportunity to strengthen their bonds.

“Our team chemistry is very good, even between JV and varsity squads,” Seth said. “Everyone enjoys being around each other and it is an awesome atmosphere to be around.”

Washington returns from the holiday break to take on Jefferson at home on Jan. 7. The dual begins at 6 p.m.