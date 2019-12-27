Xavier bowler Dale Weaver has lofty goals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Xavier senior Dale Weaver has aspirations beyond the varsity bowling team or a chance to compete in college.

Weaver has dreams of competing at the Olympics.

A member of the Xavier boys’ bowling team since his freshman year, Weaver is the reigning individual state champion and recently committed to bowl at Iowa Central Community College.

“I chose to attend ICCC because I want to be an engineer and it was hard to find colleges that have an engineering degree and a bowling team,” Weaver said. “It was the perfect fit for me.”

In addition to committing to a college, Weaver now plans to attend the Team USA trials in hopes of earning a spot on the national team and competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I wanted to try out because I had a really successful season last year,” Weaver said. “I know that I can do it as long as I bowl my best.”

The trials are a very intricate and long process.

“The trials consist of one practice day, five days of bowling, five games a day and five different oil patterns,” Weaver said.

If Weaver makes the team, he will begin practicing with the team to prepare for the Olympic Games.

“If I make the team, then I will head down to the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas, for a few weeks during the summer,” Weaver said. “I will be doing a lot of training and learning while I’m there.”

Weaver’s success has spread to the rest of the team. Senior Isaac Ipsan said Weaver is a major asset to the team.

“He sets the tone for us,” Ipsan said. “When he bowls such high scores consistently, it is easy to look at him as a model of consistency on this team. We have big aspirations this year and he will turn us from a good team into an elite team.”

Weaver has enjoyed being on the team the last four years and hopes to end his high school career on a high note.

“I am looking forward to bowling with my friends for one last season,” Weaver said. “I have been bowling with them for three to four years now and we hope to bring home a state title this year.”

Weaver will head to Las Vegas to compete in the Olympic Bowling Trials on Jan. 2-7.