Prep Wrestling

Xavier's Christian Stanek finds home on wrestling mat - by mistake

HS journalism: Saints sophomore was eighth in state as a freshman

Xavier’s Christian Stanek (left) works to gain control of Dubuque Hempstead’s Joe Pins during their Class 3A 132-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Stanek placed eighth last year as a freshman and has big goals for this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Xavier’s Christian Stanek (left) works to gain control of Dubuque Hempstead’s Joe Pins during their Class 3A 132-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Stanek placed eighth last year as a freshman and has big goals for this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
By Madelynn Dake, Xavier sophomore

CEDAR RAPIDS — As the high school wrestling season came to a close last season, Xavier freshman Christian Stanek already had made a name for himself.

He became Xavier’s first freshman to advance to state and ended up eighth in Class 3A.

Stanek has a passion for wrestling, but his love for the sport all began because of a mistake.

When Stanek was younger, he brought home a pamphlet advertising what he thought was boxing. As it turned out, it was for wrestling. So, at the age of 5, his journey began.

As the 2019-2020 season begins, his love for the sport is pushing him to reach new heights. Stanek is working hard this season and is hopeful for what the future might bring.

“I’m looking forward to getting better and the goal is to win state,” he said.

To gear up for matches, Stanek and his teammates work hard in practice and, even on his days off, Stanek still is putting in work on his own.

“I practice every day, even when we don’t have practice,” Stanek said. “ I will still do something on my own to get better.”

As Stanek works toward his goals, he is supported by his parents and teammates.

Even though he is only a sophomore, Stanek is a leader in the wrestling room. Working hard while also cracking jokes, he shows the team what it takes to be a great wrestler.

“He leads by example. He works hard, but still has fun with wrestling,” teammate Eddy Rodriguez said.

Stanek might have planned to be a boxer once, but today he is found a home on the wrestling mat.

By Madelynn Dake, Xavier sophomore

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Pinning Combination: Lisbon's dominant day, Battle of Waterloo preview and more Iowa high school wrestling

Wrestling Weekend That Was: No. 1 Wartburg features former Gazette area stars

Xavier wrestlers working hard and eating right

Lisbon sets school record with team title at Mount Vernon Invitational

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Environmental group urges Cedar Rapids council to weigh Cargill's record before today's final rail yard vote

Cedar Rapids Alzheimer's Association chapter expanding volunteer opportunities

Time Machine: Giant balloons once floated above Cedar Rapids streets

Everyday Heroes: Cedar Rapids woman helps give neighborhood kids a solid foundation during the summer months

Bike advocacy group says now it supports RAGBRAI

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.