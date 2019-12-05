Williamsburg, Solon jump into wrestling season after deep playoff runs in football

SOLON — Both Williamsburg and Solon finished the prep football season at the UNI-Dome.

The Raiders reached the semifinals in Class 2A, while the Spartans were the 3A runners-up. Deep playoff runs overlap early-season wrestling practices, causing a late start for those multisport athletes.

They get a few days off and it is back to work. They just deal with the short turnaround and sore bodies at the beginning.

“It’s a great problem to have,” Williamsburg Coach Grant Eckenrod said. “We love it.

“It takes a little bit of time to get their bodies right, especially in a sport like wrestling as physical as it is. We gave them a few days off. It’s about being tough and you just have to get after it. Those guys had plenty of time.”

The 10th-ranked Raiders were a bit sharper, recording five pins and a technical fall in a 47-27 victory over No. 6 Solon in a Wamac Conference dual Thursday night at Solon High School. Williamsburg won eight of 14 weights in the season opener for both teams.

“We’re the type that is always pushing our kids it’s more about the battle than anything,” Eckenrod said. “We want them to go out and fight and battle a little bit. Hopefully, the wins will come with it.

“We wrestled OK tonight. We really did.”

Solon jumped to a 9-0 lead behind a pin from 195-pounder Seamus Poynton and Gage Marty’s 15-8 decision over state qualifier Billy Grout.

The Raiders responded with seven straight wins. Heavyweight Cole Cremeens sparked the stretch, hitting a slide-by and taking Nash Altman straight to his back for a fall in 1:31.

After two forfeits, Williamsburg continued to roll with a 15-second pin from Kayden Gryp at 120 and a technical fall from 126-pounder Chase Malloy.

Gryp is a fiery leader in the room, not unlike his head coach.

“He’s probably the most vocal guy in there and for 120 pounds he’s not afraid to get in somebody’s grill house when they’re not doing what they’re not supposed to be doing,” Eckenrod said. “We like having him.”

Williamsburg pulled away with consecutive pins by Sam Van Dee (132) and two-time state medalist Jalen Schropp at 138.

Van Dee’s came in 57 seconds, while Schropp needed just 51. Nick Marovets added a fall at 170 for Williamsburg.

“We want our kids to come out and go for the pin,” Eckenrod said. “Let’s get off the mat and stay healthy. We’ll condition and do what we’ve got to do, but let’s move on. Go out, take the kid down, look for the pin and let’s get off the mat.”

Schropp is among the senior captains, joining Cremeens and Grout.

“They are good kids,” Eckenrod said. “They’re good leaders.”

The Spartans made a run of their own in the second half of the dual. State champion Hayden Taylor won by major decision at 145, Zeb Gnida (152) followed with a technical fall and Jax Flynn capped the dual with a first-period pin. Solon’s Caleb Ebert added an exciting 7-3 decision over Ryley Holt at 160.

AT SOLON

Williamsburg 47, Solon 27

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

195 pounds – Seamus Poynton (S) pinned Tyler Portwood, 2:30 (1,0); 220 – Gage Marty (S) dec. Billy Grout, 15-8 (6,1); Hwt. – Cole Cremeens (W) pinned Nash Altman, 1:31 (1,0); 106 – Tytan Guerro (W) won by forfeit; 113 – Gavin Jensen (W) won by forfeit; 120 – Kayden Gryp (W) pinned Kaden Lam, :15 (1,0); 126 – Chase Malloy (W) tech. fall Jakobe Lahr, 15-0 (3,0); 132 – Sam Van Dee (W) pinned David Karam, :57 (1,0); 138 – Jalen Schropp (W) pinned Braeden Flynn, :51 (3,0); 145 – Hayden Taylor (S) major dec. Kam Royster, 14-5 (4,0); 152 – Zeb Gnida (S) tech. fall Gable Dayton, 15-0 (1,0); 160 – Caleb Ebert (S) dec. Ryley Holt, 7-3 (1,0); 170 – Nick Marovets (W) pinned Lucas TePoel, 2:41 (1,1); 182 – Jax Flynn (S) pinned Max Meade, 1:46 (3,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Williamsburg 11, Solon 17. Reversals – Williamsburg 2, Solon 4. Escapes – Williamsburg 13, Solon 3. Nearfall points – Williamsburg 8, Solon 13. Penalty points (awarded) – Williamsburg 2, Solon 8. Total match points – Williamsburg 48, Solon 66.

