West Delaware dominates 2A sectional wrestling meet, sends 14 to districts

MANCHESTER — The West Delaware prep wrestling team has four mindset principles.

Thankful for the opportunity to wrestle. Aggressive and relentless. No fear of losing or making mistakes. Never, ever give up.

The Class 2A top-ranked Hawks heeded all four in a dominating performance Saturday.

“Our whole focus this year is just being aggressive and relentless and then just letting the chips fall,” West Delaware Coach Jeff Voss said after his team claimed 11 of 14 individual titles and easily won the team crown at a 2A sectional meet in its home gym. “Our kids have been doing that all year long. Our technique has gotten better and the aggressiveness and relentlessness is keeping up. I still don’t think we have seen our best wrestling yet. I really think our best is yet to come.”

Every bout in the championship round featured a West Delaware wrestler. Freshman Carson Less got things started in the championship round at 106 pounds with a 9-7 decision over ninth-ranked Kale Hansen of Monticello, while No. 9 Blake Engel (120), No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (145) and No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (195) all won by pin.

“Go out and score as many points as I can,” said Peyton, who finished fourth at 138 at the state meet last season. “Try to break him and then go for the fall.”

At 152, West Delaware sophomore Kyle Cole entered the meet with just six matches under his best this season, yet won three matches, capped by a 6-1 decision over Jesup’s Izak Krueger in the title match.

The 170-pound title match was the highlight of the day. Top-ranked Jared Voss (29-5) of West Delaware avenged a defeat to No. 4 Abe Michel of Maquoketa earlier this season with an 8-3 decision.

“I just kept improving, didn’t let anything get me down,” Jared Voss said. “He beat me the first time and I just kept coming back and improving. I have been working with Coach (Mitch) Peyton the past couple of weeks on my mindset and I think that has really been beneficial towards me.”

West Delaware sent the maximum 14 wrestlers to a 2A district meet next Saturday at Center Point. Monticello had four wrestlers qualify for districts, highlighted by a title for third-ranked Kain Luensman at 132 pounds. Anamosa and Maquoketa will each send three wrestlers to districts. Second-ranked heavyweight Taven Rich won Maquoketa’s lone title.

With 305 points, West Delaware won the team title over second-place Anamosa (160) and both advance to the 2A regional duals on Tuesday.

The Hawks are the 2A defending champions in both the state duals and the traditional tournament.

“Just keeping the same mindset,” Jeff Voss said. “The only expectation we have is when we come into the room, we have got to get better.”

Prep wrestling

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL MEET

At Manchester

Team results (top two advance to regional duals) — 1. West Delaware, 305; 2. Anamosa, 160; 3. Monticello, 140.5; 4. Maquoketa, 138; 5. Jesup, 125.5; 6. Dubuque Wahlert, 109

Individual results

(top two advance to district meet)

Championship matches

106 — Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. No. 9 Kale Hansen (Monticello), 9-7

113 — No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup) tech. fall Luke Farmer (West Delaware), 15-0

120 — No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware) pinned Owen Ray (Monticello), 1:19

126 — Evan Woods (West Delaware) maj. dec. Ethan Tallman (Monticello), 17-4

132 — No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello) dec. Staveley Maury (West Delaware), 6-2

138 — No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa), 4-3

145 — No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 2:57

152 — Kyle Cole (West Delaware) dec. Izak Krueger (Jesup), 6-1

160 — No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) dec. Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 8-1

170 — No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) vs. No. 4 Abe Michel (Maquoketa), 8-3

182 — No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware) dec. Bryce Anstoetter (Dubuque Wahlert), 4-3

195 — No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned Lane Stender (Maquoketa), 3:23

220 — Christian Nunley (West Delaware) maj. dec. Achilles Solomon (Maquoketa), 8-0

285 — No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) vs. Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 5-1

Wrestlebacks

106 — No. 9 Kale Hansen (Monticello) pinned Robert Scranton (Anamosa), 1:09

120 — Owen Ray (Monticello) pinned Brady Wilson (Jesup), 5:23

132 — Staveley Maury (West Delaware) pinned Ivan Martin (Maquoketa), 1:34

138 — Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa) pinned Ty Jesenovec (Monticello), 2:53

152 — Alex Casey (Anamosa) pinned Izak Krueger (Jesup), 5:59

195 — Lane Stender (Maquoketa) pinned Henry Tomecek (Dubuque Wahlert), 0:42

220 — Joseph Bahl (Dubuque Wahlert) dec. Achilles Solomon (Maquoketa), 5-1

285 — Carson Petlon (West Delaware) pinned Marik Dickson (Dubuque Wahlert), 3:28

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com