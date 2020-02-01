Wamac wrestling: Wyatt Voelker dominates at 195, West Delaware repeats

MANCHESTER — Just the mention of wrestling produced a wide, infectious grin across Wyatt Voelker’s face.

The West Delaware sophomore has a passion for the sport and a love of competition that is evident when he takes the mat.

“I could wrestle all day,” Voelker said. “I could live in the wrestling room. A lot of guys get done after season and they take a break until next season, but I like rolling right into freestyle and Greco-Roman. I just love everything about it.”

Saturday might have been a little more enjoyable. Voelker claimed one of three West Delaware titles, helping the Class 2A top-ranked Hawks to their second straight Wamac Conference wrestling tournament team championship Saturday at home. West Delaware scored 301 points, beating runner-up Williamsburg by 125 1/2.

Top-ranked Voelker dominated the 195-pound bracket, advancing to the finals with two pins and a technical fall. In the final, he scored nine takedowns in a 19-7 major decision over Solon’s Gage Marty.

“(Hawks assistant) Mitch Peyton told me to go out and that he wanted me to be aggressive,” Voelker said. “He said to have a chip on your shoulder, nothing stupid, but go out there and take him down. I wanted to score as many points as I could.”

Voelker scored 19 points in three of his matches and 68 points overall in four matches. Impressive considering only one went the distance and two didn’t go past the second period.

“He comes to practice and works his tail off, but he enjoys it,” West Delaware Coach Jeff Voss said. “I think when you watch him wrestle on the mat you can see that emotion. He’s trying to have fun and score points.

“I think one of the things that has elevated him to where he’s at and it shows in his matches.”

Blake Engel (120) and Jared Voss at 170 also won gold for West Delaware. Fifth-ranked Voss won a bracket with four of the top five ranked wrestlers in 2A, outscoring the top-two ranked wrestlers by a combined 23-4. He defeated Maquoketa’s Abe Michel, 13-1, in the final.

The Hawks rolled to their second straight Wamac tournament team title. They led the field with 13 semifinalists and eight finalists. Both were more than double the next team.

“I’m most happy with how we competed against the best guys in the state,” Jeff Voss said. “Every one of our kids wrestled better than we had the last time we stepped on the mat and that’s been our mantra. Our best is yet to come and I think we’re heading in that direction.”

3 Independence wrestlers top medal stand

Independence finished third in the team standings with 173 1/2 points. The Mustangs matched West Delaware with a team-best three champions.

Matthew Doyle led the way with a title at 160. He was joined atop the podium by 126-pounder Isaiah Weber and Christian Kremer at 220.

Seventh-ranked Doyle scored his second two-point win in three days over the Hawks’ No. 4 Cael Meyer. Doyle scored two first period takedowns and won 5-3.

Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos! Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! Purchase

“Usually, I start matches slowly, so getting out to a fast start was really good for me,” Doyle said. “It boosted my ego. I was ready for the last two periods. I was excited.”

Doyle was a conference finalist as a sophomore and injury prevented him from wrestling here last season. He notched his first conference crown.

“It was a goal of mine and something I’ve always wanted to do,” Doyle said. “I had no doubt in my mind.”

Marion’s Niyo Gady claims gold at 106

Senior Niyo Gady also captured his first Wamac title and became Marion’s first since Caleb and Colin Conway in 2017. Gady pinned Mount Vernon’s Arnie Galvan in the third period of the 106 final.

“It’s great,” said Gady, ranked eighth in 3A. “I’ve been working for this since freshman year and I finally got it.”

The match was knotted 2-2 with Gady in the top position. Galvan attempted a reversal, but Gady caught him on his back and ended it in 4:54.

“It was just a feel thing,” Gady said. “I felt it and just stuck with it.”

Solon duo wins at 145, 152

Solon finished fourth overall, receiving titles from Hayden Taylor (145) and 152-pounder Zeb Gnida. Top-ranked Taylor edged West Delaware’s No. 4 Jadyn Peyton, 3-2, in the final. Gnida made quick work of South Tama’s Garrett Arp, scoring two takedowns and 12 nearfall points for a 16-1 technical fall in the first period.

Taylor, sophomore, is 2-for-2 in conference finals and looking for a second state title as well.

“There are bigger goals for him, for sure,” Solon Coach Blake Williams said. “It’s a good step. Kept building for those next couple weeks.”

More results

Center Point-Urbana also had two champions. Cole Whitehead (113) and Keegan Scheeler (132) earned gold. Second-ranked Whitehead blanked No. 3 Keaton Zeimet, 6-0, in the final.

Williamsburg’s Jalen Schropp became a three-time conference champion, beating West Delaware’s Logan Peyton, 12-0, in the final. Schropp was one of 11 Raiders to finish in the top six.

Maquoketa heavyweight Taven Rich and Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle (182) won titles. Rich avenged a loss to West Delaware’s Carson Petlon, winning by fall in 1:34.

“I’ve never won this tournament,” Rich said. “That was one of my biggest motivators right there, coming back to win this tournament.

“It means a lot. I love the support we get here. Maquoketa fans driving miles to watch, cheer, yell and have heart attacks.”

Team standings

1. West Delaware 301

2. Willaimsburg 175.5

3. Independence 173.5

4. Solon 160.5

5. Dyersville Beckman 126

6. Center Point-Urbana 113

7. Maquoketa 108

8. South Tama 104

9. Mount Vernon 103

10. Central DeWitt 91

11. Marion 84.5

12. Benton Community 55.5

13. Vinton-Shellsburg 45.5

14. Clear Creek Amana 28

Championship matches

106 — Niyo Gady (Mar) pinned Arnie Galvan (MV), 4:54

113 — Cole Whitehead (CPU) dec. Keaton Zeimet (CD), 6-0

120 — Blake Engel (WD) dec. Kayden Gryp (Will), 7-2

126 — Isaiah Weber (I) dec. Logan Arp (ST), 7-2

132 — Keegan Scheeler (CPU) pinned Brady Ortner (VS), 1:36

138 — Jalen Schropp (Will) major dec. Logan Peyton (WD), 12-0

145 — Hayden Taylor (Sol) dec. Jadyn Peyton (WD), 3-2

152 — Zeb Gnida (Sol) tech. fall Garrett Arp (ST), 16-1

160 — Matthew Doyle (I) dec. Cael Meyer (WD), 5-3

170 — Jared Voss (WD) major dec. Abe Michel (Maq), 13-1

182 — Evan Wulfekuhle (DB) dec. Jack Neuhaus (WD), 3-0

195 — Wyatt Voelker (WD) major dec. Gage Marty (Sol), 19-7

220 — Christian Kremer (I) dec. Keean Kamerling (MV), 5-1

Hwt. — Taven Rich (Maq) pinned Carson Petlon, 1:34.

