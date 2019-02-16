Vinton-Shellsburg's Scott Betterton satisfied, but wanted more

DES MOINES — Vinton-Shellsburg’s Scott Betterton capped off his career with a third-place finish in the Class 2A Iowa state wrestling Tournament.

The finish is tied for a school best.

While finishing third is a great accomplishment for Betterton, as a competitor he still wanted more.

“Tying a school best is pretty cool,” Betterton said. “The goal is obviously first, but you have to get the next best thing.”

Betterton won his consolation-semifinals match at 152 pounds by fall in 5:53 over West Delaware’s Mitchel Mangold. In the third-place match, Betterton won by a 6-4 decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Easton Graff.

“That last match for third place was a fun match,” Betterton said. “There was a lot of scrambling and it was an enjoyable match.”

Scrambling is something Betterton enjoys — even if it does make his coaches nervous. In the third-place match, Betterton scored two takedowns and a reversal thanks to his scrambling.

Vinton actually placed two of its three qualifiers. Luke Radeke (138) joined Betterton as a medalist placing fifth.

SCHOOL HISTORY

Ashton Barker kept making history as Iowa City Liberty’s first-ever state qualifier.

Barker pinned Blake Underwood of Valley in 4:47 to get third place at 170 pounds in Class 3A.

“I don’t remember a whole lot of the match — just going for the pin,” Barker said. “I got it and I was just — happy.”

Barker is only a sophomore for Liberty and he has big goals for himself.

“If I can get third, I can get first two years in a row,” Barker said. “The next two is what’s going to be fun. This is just a steppingstone for it.”

FOUR-TIME MEDALIST

Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Conrad Braswell joined elite company Saturday when he capped his career on the state wrestling podium.

The Hawks senior became just the fourth four-time state medalist in school history. Braswell placed sixth at 132 pounds, finishing with a 34-7 record. He finished fourth in his first two seasons and improved last year’s eighth-place performance.

The Hawks’ senior was the school’s first four-time Mississippi Valley Conference champion and just the 10th overall. He also tallied 145 career victories.

“He has been a consistent fixture in our lineup for four years,” Prairie Coach Kane Thompson said. “Very dependable and we could always count on him to get us bonus points in duals and tournaments.

“Four MVC titles and four state medals is a tremendous achievement.”

WAMAC SHOWS OUT

Wamac Conference heavyweights were well represented at the Class 2A state tournament, occupying four of the eight steps of the awards stand Saturday night.

Maquoketa’s Taven Rich led the way, finishing third. In the final consolation bout of the afternoon West Delaware’s Carson Petlon edged Independence’s Drew Evans, 3-2, in the ultimate tiebreaker for fifth place. Maquoketa’s Cole Cremeens was eighth.

At the conference tournament in January, Evans beat Petlon for the title and Rich topped Cremeens for third.

Overall, the conference finished with 23 medalists in 2A. Dyersville Beckman’s’ Grant Hoeger (138) and Owen Grover (195) placed fourth in 1A, while Andrew Rohret was fifth at 145 in 3A, giving the Wamac 26 total place winners.

