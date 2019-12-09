Pinning Combination: Independence tournament and more Iowa high school wrestling thoughts

The big Iowa high school wrestling tournament to discuss on this week’s Pinning Combination is Independence, where Cael Lisbon’s Cael Happel took down two nationally-ranked wrestlers and others emerged.

Plus, a look at some of last week’s early-season duals and what’s on the schedule this week.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

