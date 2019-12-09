Prep Wrestling

Pinning Combination: Independence tournament and more Iowa high school wrestling thoughts

Lisbon's Cael Happel (right) wrestles Simley's Ryan Sokol in their 138-pound championship match at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational at Independence High School on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Thirty-two teams from around Iowa and the Midwest participated in the meet. Happel won by decision, 5-3. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Lisbon's Cael Happel (right) wrestles Simley's Ryan Sokol in their 138-pound championship match at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational at Independence High School on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Thirty-two teams from around Iowa and the Midwest participated in the meet. Happel won by decision, 5-3. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The big Iowa high school wrestling tournament to discuss on this week’s Pinning Combination is Independence, where Cael Lisbon’s Cael Happel took down two nationally-ranked wrestlers and others emerged.

Plus, a look at some of last week’s early-season duals and what’s on the schedule this week.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

