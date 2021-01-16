Photos: Jefferson High School wrestling hosts the J-Hawk Invitational

Photos: Jefferson High School wrestling hosts the J-Hawk Invitational

The J-Hawk Invitational was hosted at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids Saturday

/ 41

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa counts 64 more deaths from coronavirus

After tumultuous year, Iowa City, UI come together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Do you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? Check our chart to find out

Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

Community support lifts up small retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, bringing optimism in pandemic

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

After derecho, Cedar Rapids parks face winter of cleanup

Across Iowa, nearly 1,000 years of experience leaving as 24 new sheriffs start

Trending