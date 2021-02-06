Photos: Class 2A wrestling sectionals in Independence

Photos: Class 2A wrestling sectionals in Independence

Class 2A sectionals were held at Independence High School Saturday afternoon

/ 40

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids mayor says local mask mandate remains in effect

'A voice for students' Cedar Rapids school board member Gary Anhalt dies

Iowa records 41 more coronavirus deaths

Photos: Gazette Visuals' January 2021 Favorite News Photos

Hinson: Greene's rhetoric 'unacceptable,' but stripping her from panels sets 'bad precedent'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting Iowa mask rules, limits on businesses and gatherings starting Sunday

Battery storage could play 'key role' in Iowa's energy resilience

Share your derecho memories with The Gazette

Schools must teach 'ugly wounds' of Black history to work toward equity, Iowa panel says

Documentary on Iowa-born World War II Monuments Men leader George Stout now online

Trending