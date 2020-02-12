North Scott stops Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 3A regional dual final

ELDRIDGE — The “next-man in” mentality had worked well for Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the regular season.

The Cougars overcame injuries all season to run the Mississippi Valley Conference dual slate and grab a second straight division title, but this time it wasn’t nearly enough.

Sixth-ranked North Scott won nine matches and rolled to a 47-21 victory over the No. 12 Cougars in a Class 3A regional dual final Wednesday night at The Pit at North Scott High School. The Lancers (18-6) advance to the state duals tournament Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“We knew North Scott was a good team,” Kennedy Coach Dennis Hynek said. “They are a very tough team. We knew we were going to wrestle some tough kids. I wanted to see how we battled. There were some good things in there for us.”

The Cougars were without up to six starters, including state medalists Cade Parker and heavyweight Josh Vis. All of them were in street clothes on the bench, urging on the team, but the focus is on getting the best out of the current starters.

“We miss those guys greatly,” Hynek said. “They are still a big part of our team. We haven’t given it much thought other than we want them here to support their teammates and help them out. They’ve done a great job.”

One of the wrestlers who missed time but was able to return was Jay Oostendorp. The ninth-ranked 182-pounder capped the dual with a second-period pin over Thade Gottschalk.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a break off the mat,” Oostendorp said. “I definitely wanted to get a good one in right before districts to get that competition back in me. We have two days to prepare for the big show.”

Cael Long (106) added a pin, while Gavin Bascom (220), 126-pounder Jake McLeod and Ashtin Falck at 138 won by decision for Kennedy, which ends the dual season 10-2.

This dual was all North Scott. The Lancers led from start to finish. Joey Petersen opened things with a fall at 195 and heavyweight Will Burklow posted a pin two matches later for a 12-3 lead.

North Scott earned bonus points in eight of its victories, getting pins from Peyton Westlin (120), Josh Conner (132), Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zach Campbell at 170.

The Lancers’ top-ranked Deven Strief won the only battle of rated wrestlers, scoring two takedowns and a late nearfall for an 8-0 major over No. 10 Dylan Falck.

North Scott qualified for the state duals tournament for the eighth time in school history, including three in the last four seasons and five of the last six.

Kennedy will spend the next two days preparing for Saturday’s district tournament at Iowa City West.

“We have some really good opportunities to send a few kids to state,” Hynek said. “Our focus is now completely individual.”

North Scott 47, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

195 – Joey Petersen (NS) pinned Ethan Sullivan, 1:28 (2,0)

220 – Gavin Bascom (CRK) dec. Kade Tippet, 16-9 (7,1)

Hwt. – Will Burklow (NS) pinned Ethan Winsor, 3:49 (1,0)

106 – Cael Long (CRK) pinned Ayden Golden, :24 (1,0)

113 – Trace Gephart (NS) major dec. Jonah Hallam, 11-2 (4,0)

120 – Peyton Westlin (NS) pinned Gunner Sparks, 2:50 (2,0)

126 – Jake McLeod (CRK) dec. Cael Bredar, 7-2 (2,0)

132 – Josh Conner (NS) pinned Ben Hoeger, 1:23 (1,0)

138 – Ashtin Falck (CRK) dec. Trenten Doty, 4-3 (1,0)

145 – Deven Strief (NS) major dec. Dylan Falck, 8-0 (2,0)

152 – Nate Link (NS) dec. Divion Ocheltree, 6-4 (2,1)

160 – Jake Matthaidess (NS) pinned Levi Sullivan, :45 (1,0)

170 – Zach Campbell (NS) pinned Drew Bartels, 1:15 (2,0)

182 – Jay Oostendorp (CRK) pinned Thade Gottschalk, 2:42 (1,1).

Match statistics

Takedowns – C.R. Kennedy 13, North Scott 19. Reversals – C.R. Kennedy 4, North Scott 3. Escapes – C.R. Kennedy 6, North Scott 13. Nearfall points – C.R. Kennedy 0, North Scott 23. Penalty points (awarded) – C.R. Kennedy 1, North Scott 1. Total match points – C.R. Kennedy 41, North Scott 81.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com