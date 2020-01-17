North Cedar wrestling photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar wrestling team celebrated its senior night earlier this month.
Here are some photos from that meet.
Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa 2020 depth chart projections, RB: The runway is clear for Tyler Goodson's takeoff
- Missing: Cedar Rapids man disappeared more than 2 months ago, his family wants answers
- Another big shot for Alexis Sevillian: No. 22 Iowa rallies past Minnesota
- Blairstown man killed in head-on Benton County crash Wednesday
- California investor buys future Amazon delivery station in Iowa City
- Connor McCaffery’s identity is “key player” more than “coach’s son”