Prep Wrestling

North Cedar wrestling photos

HS journalism: Senior night in Clarence

North Cedar senior Brennen Kreel pins his opponent during senior night, an opponent who weighed in about 60 pounds more
North Cedar senior Brennen Kreel pins his opponent during senior night, an opponent who weighed in about 60 pounds more than Kreel. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
/
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar wrestling team celebrated its senior night earlier this month.

Here are some photos from that meet.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Johnny Washburn lets his wrestling do the talking

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa high school wrestling

Wrestling with stereotypes

Solon's Hayden Taylor brings intensity to the wrestling mat

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City, Cedar Rapids to get 3-5 inches of snow, 1/10th inch of ice this weekend

Hoofing it with llamas? You can do that in Eastern Iowa

Voters commission shoots down Linn County Auditor's complaint over election security

Women's March in Iowa City canceled because of winter storm

It's time to start a civil war with New Hampshire

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.