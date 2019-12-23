North Cedar wrestling photos

Remembering Hayden Fry
 

HS journalism: Knights' Tyler Thurston notches 100th win

Senior Tyler Thurston of North Cedar control’s his opponent’s legs during a recent tournament at Tipton. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

TIPTON — The North Cedar wrestling team competed in a tournament at Tipton earlier this month.

Here are some photos for the day, including Tyler Thurston getting honored for his 100th career victory.

 

