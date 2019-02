Iowa high school wrestling state duals: Live updates, schedule, results

State wrestling week in Iowa kicks off Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the state duals tournament.

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores, coverage and live updates.

State duals 2019

Preview: Team capsules and predictions

Preview: Independence assumes underdog role again + more notes

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Southeast Polk 72, No. 8 Western Dubuque 6

No. 4 Fort Dodge 32, No. 5 Waukee 30

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 50, No. 7 West Des Moines Valley 24

No. 3 Ankeny Centennial 36, No. 6 Bettendorf, 26

Consolation round

No. 5 Waukee 51, No. 8 Western Dubuque 14

No. 6 Bettendorf 42, No. 7 West Des Moines Valley 21

Semifinals

No. 1 Southeast Polk 62, No. 4 Fort Dodge 9

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42, No. 3 Ankeny Centennial 25

7th place

No. 8 Western Dubuque vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, 4:30 p.m.

5th place

No. 5 Waukee vs. No. 6 Bettendorf, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place

No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 3 Ankeny Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 West Delaware 58, No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20

No. 5 Crestwood 37, No. 4 Davenport Assumption 25

No. 2 Solon 51, No. 7 Independence 21

No. 3 Osage 47, No. 6 Monroe PCM 21

Consolation round

No. 4 Davenport Assumption 36, No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

No. 7 Independence 39, No. 6 Monroe PCM 36

Semifinals

No. 1 West Delaware 51, No. 5 Crestwood 28

No. 2 Solon 48, No. 3 Osage 22

7th place

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 6 Monroe PCM, 4:30 p.m.

5th place

No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 7 Independence, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place

No. 5 Crestwood vs. No. 3 Osage, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 2 Solon, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Don Bosco 71, No. 8 Missouri Valley 4

No. 4 West Sioux 42, No. 5 Lake Mills 30

No. 2 Denver 56, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 16

No. 3 Lisbon 35, No. 6 Emmetsburg 33

Consolation round

No. 5 Lake Mills 44, No. 8 Missouri Valley 25

No. 6 Emmetsburg 33, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 32

Semifinals

No. 1 Don Bosco 71, No. 4 West Sioux 12

No. 2 Denver 39, No. 3 Lisbon 35

7th place

No. 8 Missouri Valley vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, 4:30 p.m.

5th place

No. 5 Lake Mills vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place

No. 4 West Sioux vs. No. 3 Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 2 Denver, 6:30 p.m.