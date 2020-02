Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2020: Pairings, schedules, printable brackets

Before the traditional Iowa high school wrestling state tournament begins, the 2020 state duals tournament takes center stage Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Eight teams qualify in each of the three classes. Class 1A and Class 2A teams booked their spots Tuesday with wins in regional duals and Class 3A qualifiers were decided at regional duals Wedneday.

All three defending champions are back at state. No. 2 Don Bosco advanced in Class 1A, top-ranked West Delaware moved on in Class 2A and No. 1 Southeast Polk punched a return ticket in 3A.

Here’s the complete state duals schedule, with pairings for all three classes.

Class 1A

Printable bracket

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Woodbury Central

No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD

No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Denver

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

DB/WC loser vs. LM/L-M loser

Lisbon/CGD loser vs. WS/Denver loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

DB/WC winner vs. LM/L-M winner

Lisbon/CGD winner vs. WS/Denver winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner

Class 2A

Printable bracket

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt

No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset

No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

WD/Humboldt loser vs. Osage/Assumption loser

Indee/Winterset loser vs. Williamsburg/SBL loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

WD/Humboldt winner vs. Osage/Assumption winner

Indee/Winterset winner vs. Williamsburg/SBL winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner

Class 3A

Printable bracket

Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley

No. 4 Bettendorf vs. No. 5 North Scott

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 Indianola

No. 3 Fort Dodge vs. No. 6 Waukee

Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.

SEP/Valley loser vs. Bettendorf/NS loser

WSR/Indianola loser vs. FD/Waukee loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

SEP/Valley winner vs. Bettendorf/NS winner

WSR/Indianola winner vs. FD/Waukee winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner