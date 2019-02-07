Iowa high school state duals tournament: 2019 schedule, teams, pairings

Iowa high school state wrestling week gets started Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the state duals tournament.

Eight teams in each of the three classes qualified for the one-day event with regional wins around the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the 2019 state duals pairings and schedule. Coaches in each class voted on seeds.

The traditional state tournament follows next Thursday through Saturday, with districts this Saturday determining state qualifiers.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.

No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 Waukee, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 6 Bettendorf 9 a.m.

Consolation round

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.

No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Crestwood, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Solon vs. No. 7 Independence, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Monroe PCM, 9 a.m.

Consolation round

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

No. 4 West Sioux vs. No. 5 Lake Mills, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Lisbon vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.

Consolation round

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.