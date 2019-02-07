Watch all 76 points Nick Reid scored in a single game
 

The Central City junior scored the second-most points ever in an Iowa high school boys' basketball game as the Wildcats beat East Buchanan 86-76 in OT.

Keep Reading

Prep Wrestling

Iowa high school state duals tournament: 2019 schedule, teams, pairings

Action during the 2018 state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Action during the 2018 state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa high school state wrestling week gets started Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the state duals tournament.

Eight teams in each of the three classes qualified for the one-day event with regional wins around the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regional duals coverage

» 3A: Western Dubuque rewards passionate home fans with state duals berth

» 1A: Lisbon is state duals bound for fifth year in a row

Here’s a look at the 2019 state duals pairings and schedule. Coaches in each class voted on seeds.

The traditional state tournament follows next Thursday through Saturday, with districts this Saturday determining state qualifiers.

 

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.

No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 Waukee, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 6 Bettendorf 9 a.m.

Consolation round

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.

 

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.

No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Crestwood, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Solon vs. No. 7 Independence, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Monroe PCM, 9 a.m.

Consolation round

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.

 

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

No. 4 West Sioux vs. No. 5 Lake Mills, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Lisbon vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.

Consolation round

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

Semifinals

1 p.m.

1 p.m.

7th place

4:30 p.m.

5th place

4:30 p.m.

3rd place

6:30 p.m.

Championship

6:30 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Western Dubuque rewards passionate home fans with state duals berth

Lisbon wrestling earns state duals berth for fifth year in a row

Western Dubuque wrestling prepared to contend for state duals berth

Xavier's Garrett Ries finds new role on wrestling team

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's 40-year-old Iowa bottle bill 'falling apart,' economist says

Trial reset to September for man charged with fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

ShopKo closing Oelwein, Toledo, Vinton stores

Former Coral Ridge Younkers building sold

Iowa attorney general describes 'makeshift' operation, warns against budget cuts

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.