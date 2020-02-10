Iowa high school wrestling sectionals recap, districts preview: Pinning Combination

On to districts!

This week’s Iowa high school wrestling version of the Pinning Combination looks back at Saturday’s sectionals and previews this week’s regional duals and district tournaments.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs talk all things high school wrestling in Iowa every Monday on the Pinning Combination.

Subscribe on YouTube and Facebook, Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts.