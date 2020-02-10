Prep Wrestling

Iowa high school wrestling sectionals recap, districts preview: Pinning Combination

Lisbon's Robert Avila Jr. gets under Alburnett's Dylan Barenz during the 132-weight semifinal bout of the Class 1A secti
Lisbon's Robert Avila Jr. gets under Alburnett's Dylan Barenz during the 132-weight semifinal bout of the Class 1A sectional at Lisbon High School in Lisbon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

On to districts!

This week’s Iowa high school wrestling version of the Pinning Combination looks back at Saturday’s sectionals and previews this week’s regional duals and district tournaments.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs talk all things high school wrestling in Iowa every Monday on the Pinning Combination.

