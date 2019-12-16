Pinning Combination: Lisbon's dominant day, Battle of Waterloo preview and more Iowa high school wrestling

The latest high school edition of the Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast looks back at Lisbon’s dominant weekend at Mount Vernon. Plus, takeaways from Council Bluffs, South Winneshiek, Prairie vs. Linn-Mar and more weekend action.

Then we preview the Battle of Waterloo and other upcoming tournaments.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

Subscribe on YouTube and Facebook, Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts.