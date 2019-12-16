Prep Wrestling

Pinning Combination: Lisbon's dominant day, Battle of Waterloo preview and more Iowa high school wrestling

The Gazette
Lisbon's Cole Clark, left, wrestles Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ryan Cook in the 195 pound championship match of the Mount Vernon Invitational at Mount Vernon High School on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Clark won by fall at 2:48. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
Lisbon's Cole Clark, left, wrestles Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ryan Cook in the 195 pound championship match of the Mount Vernon Invitational at Mount Vernon High School on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Clark won by fall at 2:48. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

The latest high school edition of the Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast looks back at Lisbon’s dominant weekend at Mount Vernon. Plus, takeaways from Council Bluffs, South Winneshiek, Prairie vs. Linn-Mar and more weekend action.

Then we preview the Battle of Waterloo and other upcoming tournaments.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

