Eastern Iowa high school wrestling conference recaps, sectional previews: Pinning Combination

07:30PM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Eastern Iowa high school wrestling conference recaps, sectional previews: Pinnin ...

06:30PM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Reaction to Iowa vs. Penn State dual, UNI's hot streak: Pinning Combination ...

07:00PM | Mon, January 06, 2020

Iowa wrestling: Midlands takeaways, looking ahead to January

08:00PM | Mon, December 16, 2019

Pinning Combination: Lisbon's dominant day, Battle of Waterloo preview and more ...

07:00PM | Mon, December 16, 2019

Pinning Combination: Thoughts on Iowa State vs. Chattanooga, UNI Open and more

04:35PM | Mon, December 09, 2019

Pinning Combination: Independence tournament and more Iowa high school wrestling ...
Independence's Matthew Doyle (left) wrestles West Delaware's Cael Meyer in their 160-pound match at a high school wrestl
Independence's Matthew Doyle (left) wrestles West Delaware's Cael Meyer in their 160-pound match at a high school wrestling meet between the No. 2 Independence Mustangs and No. 1 West Delaware Hawks at Independence High School on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. West Delaware won the dual. Doyle won by decision, 9-7. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

It’s postseason time in Iowa high school wrestling and this week’s edition of the Pinning Combination has you covered.

K.J. Pilcher, Dick Briggs and Wyatt Schultz recap Saturday’s conference tournaments, most notably the Mississippi Valley and Wamac, then look ahead to this Saturday’s sectionals.

