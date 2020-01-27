Prep Wrestling

Iowa high school wrestling podcast: Girls' state tournament, Bob Lueders and more weekend takeaways

North Cedar's Tyler Thurston (right) wrestles Alburnett's Noah Neofotist (left) in their 195-pound championship match at
North Cedar's Tyler Thurston (right) wrestles Alburnett's Noah Neofotist (left) in their 195-pound championship match at the J-Hawk Invitational wrestling meet at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Thurston by by fall in 1 minute, 12 seconds. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

After a few weeks of weather-related cancellations, the Iowa high school wrestling schedule was back in full swing last week.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, former coach Dick Briggs and The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz discuss the girls’ state tournament at Waverly, Clinton’s Bob Lueders Invitational and more on this week’s Pinning Combination.

Plus, a look ahead to Saturday’s conference tournaments, including a wide-open MVC meet.

