Iowa high school state wrestling 2020: Live updates, stream, TV, Friday's schedule

Friday is set to be another action-packed day of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

By the end of the day, championship matchups will have been determined at all 14 weights for each of the three classes.

We’ll update you throughout the day with the latest results, coverage, photos and more.

Make sure to check out our coverage from Thursday’s first round, including complete first-round results, if you missed it here.

Friday’s state wrestling schedule

9 a.m. — Class 3A quarterfinals, Class 2A quarterfinals, Class 3A second-round consolations, Class 2A second-round consolations

2:30 p.m. — Class 1A quarterfinals, Class 3A semifinals, Class 3A third-round consolations, Class 1A second-round consolations

7:30 p.m. — Class 2A semifinals, Class 2A third-round consolations

8:45 p.m. — Class 1A semifinals, Class 1A third-round consolations

How to watch, follow state wrestling

Quarterfinals – TrackWrestling ($) (online only)

Consolations – TrackWrestling ($) (online only)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Semifinals TV – Mediacom MC22 (more options here)

Semifinals online – IHSSN.com

Follow along with statewide live updates. Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream.

Scroll below for matchups and the latest results.

Class 3A matchups, results

106 quarterfinals

No. 2 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) (39-0) vs. No. 8 Khyler Carstarphen (West Des Moines Dowling) (32-6)

No. 6 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) (31-6) vs. No. 5 Owen Helgeson (Johnston) (29-1)

No. 3 Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) (20-1) vs. No. 4 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) (27-6)

No. 7 Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) (29-2) vs. No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) (34-0)

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) (35-1) vs. No. 8 Aime Mukiza (Des Moines North-Hoover) (27-6)

No. 4 Ryder Downey (Indianola) (43-4) vs. No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) (36-7)

No. 3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) (49-1) vs. No. 7 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge (32-9)

No. 6 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) (26-2) vs. NO. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock (37-1)

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) (43-0) vs. No. 10 Cael Cox (Ankeny) (28-9)

No. 5 Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead) (30-7) vs. No. 4 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) (42-4)

No. 3 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) (41-3) vs. No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott) (36-13)

Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) (13-1) vs. No. 2 Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) (35-4)

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) (14-0) vs. Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls) (22-6)

No. 5 Grant Harbour (Norwalk) (30-4) vs. No. 3 Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) (25-1)

No. 4 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) (35-1) vs. No. 10 Connor Kelley (Waukee) (27-13)

No. 7 Thomas Edwards (Johnston) (26-4) vs. No. 2 Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge (35-3)

132 quarterfinals

No. 3 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) (31-2) vs. No. 5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) (40-2)

No. 8 Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge) (30-7) vs. No. 2 Brock Espalin (Des Moines East) (30-1)

No. 4 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) (33-5) vs. No. 6 Keaton Moret (Norwalk) (34-4)

No. 7 Trevon Wells (Dallas Center-Grimes) (25-4) vs. No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) (31-3)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) (41-1) vs. No. 7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) (31-10)

No. 5 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) (34-8) vs. No. 4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) (39-5)

No. 3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) (44-4) vs. No. 6 James Edwards (Johnston) (33-4)

Ashtin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (14-2) vs. No. 2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) (38-7)

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Deven Strief (North Scott) (43-3) vs. No. 7 Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) (43-6)

No. 4 Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) (37-2) vs. No. 5 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) (34-5)

No. 2 Colby Schriever (Mason City) (14-4) vs. No. 8 Brandon Mills (Fort Dodge) (31-11)

No. 6 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk) (36-10) vs. No. 3 Sam Kallem (Ankeny) (34-4)

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) (45-3) vs. No. 9 Brennan Meacham (Indianola) (43-9)

No. 6 Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) (25-11) vs. No. 3 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) (37-3)

No. 2 Cody Anderson (Waukee) (42-3) vs. No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) (27-9)

No. 4 Ethan Vetterick (Norwalk) (34-2) vs. No. 5 Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) (35-4)

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) (33-0) vs. No. 9 Jake Francksen-Small (Le Mars) (40-7)

No. 6 Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) (26-4) vs. No. 2 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) (22-0)

No. 4 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) (35-2) vs. No. 5 Luke Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) (17-4)

No. 7 Carter Proffitt (Waverly-Shell Rock) (31-6) vs. No. 3 Nick Bonanno (Indianola) (46-3)

170 quarterfinals

No. 1 Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial) (41-0) vs. No. 9 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) (34-7)

Deveyon Montgomery (Southeast Polk) (16-5) vs. No. 5 Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) (34-4)

No. 3 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock (33-4) vs. No. 6 Zach Needham (Dallas Center-Grimes) (32-4)

No. 7 Zach Campbell (North Scott) (38-9) vs. No. 2 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) (33-2)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) (40-1) vs. Colton Hoag (Le Mars) (36-10)

No. 6 Taner Harvey (Boone) (40-4) vs. No. 4 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque) (26-2)

No. 3 Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley) (41-4) vs. No. 7 Justin Brindley (Southeast Polk) (33-9)

No. 5 Destin Schroder (Newton) (28-2) vs. No. 2 Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) (21-1)

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) (38-1) vs. No. 4 Miles Berg (Indianola) (48-4)

No. 8 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) (29-7) vs. No. 5 Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West) (31-2)

No. 2 Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) (34-2) vs. No. 6 Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) (22-5)

No. 7 Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls) (33-5) vs. No. 3 Levi Egli (Fort Dodge) (22-3)

220 quarterfinals

No. 4 Gage Linahon (Newton) (32-1) vs. No. 10 Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (31-3)

Jason Lemus (Iowa City High) (31-7) vs. No. 5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley (35-6)

Alex Hudson (Dubuque Hempstead) (28-10) vs. Hunter Randall (Clinton) (21-6)

Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) (24-8) vs. No. 1 Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) (37-1)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) (17-0) vs. Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley) (30-14)

No. 4 Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) (28-1) vs. No. 6 Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) (24-1)

No. 5 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) (36-2) vs. No. 10 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) (26-5)

No. 7 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) (31-5) vs. No. 3 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) (38-1)

Class 2A matchups, results

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) (40-0) vs. No. 4 Cole Nelson (Humboldt) (33-6)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption) (35-4) vs. No. 6 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) (44-2)

No. 2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) (36-1) vs. No. 7 Carter Kolthoff (Conrad BCLUW) (40-2)

Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon) (29-11) vs. No. 8 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) (35-0)

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) (38-3) vs. Joe Hovick (Roland-Story) (44-6)

No. 6 Cole Nelson (Perry) (37-6) vs. No. 4 Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) (37-5)

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) (39-2) vs. No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup) (33-7)

No. 7 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) (35-4) vs. No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana)

120 quarterfinals

No. 2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) (23-2) vs. No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) (49-4)

Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) (38-14) vs. No. 1 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) (36-0)

No. 5 Nick Fox (Osage) (47-6) vs. Johnny Hua (MOC-Floyd Valley) (38-5)

No. 9 Blake Engle (West Delaware) (32-6) vs. No. 3 Kolten Crawford (Union) (34-8)

126 quarterfinals

No. 3 Isaiah Weber (Independence) (46-3) vs. Ethan Lemon (Harlan) (37-9)

Ethan DeLeon (Sioux City Heelan) (41-13) vs. No. 5 Joe Sullivan (Osage) (50-4)

No. 2 Brock Beck (Grinnell) (43-2) vs. No. 6 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) (13-4)

Joe Weaver (Atlantic) (43-11) vs. No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) (27-2)

132 quarterfinals

No. 2 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) (40-3) vs. No. 9 Lake Lebahn (Union) (30-7)

No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana) (36-3) vs. No. 8 Landon Fenton (Monroe PCM) (44-8)

No. 6 Bryce Hatten (Winterset) (18-0) vs. No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello) (44-1)

No. 5 Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (48-5) vs. No. 1 Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) (40-2)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) (54-0) vs. Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) (43-9)

No. 7 Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden) (42-2) vs. No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption) (29-5)

No. 2 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) (43-2) vs. No. 8 Payton Drake (Monroe PCM) (41-7)

No. 3 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (47-5) vs. No. 4 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) (29-1)

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) (50-0) vs. Cayden Howland (Iowa Falls-Alden) (36-4)

No. 3 Jack West (Winterset) (40-2) vs. No. 2 Jack Thomsen (Union) (44-2)

Nicholas Bockenstedt (North Polk) (30-7) vs. No. 6 Jake Nieman (Ida Grove OABCIG) (41-3)

No. 8 Trestin Sales (Eddyville EBF) (43-2) vs. No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) (31-5)

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Will Esmoil (West Liberty) (40-0) vs. No. 10 Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden) (34-3)

No. 4 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) (40-0) vs. No. 5 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM) (19-2)

No. 3 Zeb Gnida (Solon) (46-6) vs. No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) (41-6)

No. 7 Hunter Pesek (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) vs. No. 2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (52-1)

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union) (43-1) vs. No. 9 Neal Larsen (Bondurant-Farrar) (26-2)

No. 7 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR) (42-2) vs. No. 6 Zach Williams (Osage) (38-6)

No. 3 Justin McCunn (Red Oak) (51-3) vs. No. 4 Matthew Doyle (Independence) (44-6)

No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware (33-3) vs. No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (41-2)

170 quarterfinals

No. 6 Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (50-3) vs. No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) (36-5)

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) (37-1) vs. No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence) (44-4)

No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) (33-5) vs. No. 5 Caleb Swalla (Van Meter-Earlham) (38-0)

No. 8 Jax Flynn (Solon) (47-7) vs. No. 7 Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg) (23-3)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) (46-0) vs. No. 4 Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk) (32-6)

No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community) (39-6) vs. No. 7 Caden Collins (Charles City) (32-6)

No. 3 Jack Nehaus (West Delaware) (33-3) vs. No. 5 Reese Moore (Forest City) (45-3)

Cody Hall (Bondurant-Farrar) (41-7) vs. No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston) (52-1)

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) (36-1) vs. Cole Lewis (Algona) (35-8)

No. 7 Carter Maynes (Red Oak) (38-3) vs. No. 3 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/G-LR) (42-0)

No. 9 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle) (43-3) vs. No. 8 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie) (44-6)

No. 6 Conner Murty (East Marshall) (40-3) vs. No. 2 Evan Rosonke (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (37-3)

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) (50-0) vs. Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon) (27-10)

No. 3 Seth Adrian (Davenport Assumption) (29-2) vs. No. 7 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) (41-3)

No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda) (37-0) vs. No. 4 Andrew Hamilton (Algona) (39-1)

Christian Nunley (West Delaware) (29-7) vs. No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) (36-0)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Kaden Sutton (Adel ADM) vs. No. 6 Chris Van Der Brink (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) (43-3)

No. 4 Jarrett Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR) (34-1) vs. No. 5 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter-Earlham) (40-2)

No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) (32-3) vs. No. 7 Cale Roller (Atlantic) (47-6)

Jacob Torresi (Gilbert) (41-11) vs. No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) (40-1)

Class 1A matchups, results

106 quarterfinals

No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon) (42-5) vs. No. 8 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) (35-8)

No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) (39-4) vs. No. 2 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) (48-0)

No. 3 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (52-2) vs. No. 7 Bryce Thompson (Highland) (19-3)

No. 10 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) (39-2) vs. No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood) (33-0)

113 quarterfinals

No. 3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) (47-0) vs. Tyler Stein (Clarion CGD) (30-13)

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) (40-2) vs. No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) (38-2)

No. 2 Braden Graff (West Sioux) (44-0) vs. No. 8 Joe Ebaugh (Denver) (40-8)

No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) (39-8) vs. No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) (46-1)

120 quarterfinals

No. 2 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) (55-1) vs. No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) (42-6)

No. 10 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) (26-2) vs. No. 8 Trey Lashbrook (Guthrie Center ACGC) (31-6)

No. 1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) (36-1) vs. No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland) (16-1)

No. 6 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) (47-4) vs. No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) (42-2)

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Allard (West Sioux) (49-0) vs. Seth Danker (Guthrie Center ACGC) (33-6)

No. 4 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) (31-4) vs. No. 5 Kael Brisker (Wilton) (36-4)

No. 3 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) (50-4) vs. No. 7 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) (31-3)

No. 6 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) (46-3) vs. No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) (36-0)

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) (43-0) vs. No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) (28-4)

No. 6 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) (45-5) vs. No. 4 Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan) (40-4)

No. 2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) (44-1) vs. No. 5 Isaac Schimmels (Denver) (27-0)

No. 9 Nate Thomsen (East Sac County) (44-4) vs. No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco) (41-4)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) (48-0) vs. No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) (47-1)

No. 7 Jace Mulder (Western Christian) (40-2) vs. No. 9 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) (40-4)

No. 4 Dominic Lopez (New London) (49-2) vs. Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun) (36-3)

No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn) (37-4) vs. No. 2 Logan James (Underwood) (27-2)

145 quarterfinals

No. 2 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) (41-4) vs. No. 7 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD) (41-9)

No. 6 Lawson Losee (Riceville) (43-3) vs. No. 5 Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) (53-4)

No. 3 Daniel Meeker (Wapello) (40-1) vs. Connor Golston (Moravia) (32-6)

Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) (39-13) vs. No. 1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) (53-0)

152 quarterfinals

No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) (42-4) vs. No. 4 Tate Entriken (Hudson) (23-2)

Blake Thomsen (Underwood) (20-2) vs. No. 8 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD) (40-10)

No. 3 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) (33-5) vs. No. 6 Nate Monahan (Woodbury Central) (49-8)

Seth Salker (West Sioux) (36-10) vs. No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia (36-1)

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) (41-1) vs. No. 5 Gabe Carter (New London) (48-3)

No. 7 Spencer Roth (Graettinger GTRA) (45-3) vs. No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) (47-3)

No. 6 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) (46-3) vs. Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) (39-8)

No. 10 Cayden Miller (Midland) (34-6) vs. No. 3 Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) (48-1)

170 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) (47-0) vs. No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon) (39-10)

No. 5 Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) (37-2) vs. No. 7 Matthew Francis (West Hancock) (49-9)

No. 4 Drew Venteicher (Bellevue) (33-0) vs. No. 3 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) (27-1)

No. 8 Lane Swenson (South Hamilton) (40-3) vs. No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) (31-3)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco) (37-3) vs. No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman) (36-3)

No. 6 Cole Kelly (West Hancock) (36-4) vs. No. 5 Coy Baker (Wilton) (39-1)

No. 8 Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) (36-2) vs. No. 4 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) (44-4)

No. 7 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) (38-5) vs. No. 2 Treyton Cacek (Graettinger GTRA) (48-1)

195 quarterfinals

No. 2 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) (41-0) vs. No. 3 Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (39-2)

No. 9 Zach Howe (MFL MarMac) (45-3) vs. No. 8 Derek Anderson (Hinton) (35-5)

Eli Van Ginkel (Western Christian) (35-11) vs. No. 4 Rowan Udell (Iowa City Regina) (43-1)

No. 7 Gavyn Fischer (Avoca AHSTW) (47-5) vs. No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) (44-2)

220 quarterfinals

No. 2 Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) (41-4) vs. No. 9 Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) (51-9)

No. 3 Blake Haub (Ogden) (38-3) vs. No. 5 Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) (32-7)

No. 1 Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) (47-0) vs. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) (39-6)

Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35) (18-6) vs. No. 4 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine) (42-6)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 5 Barrett Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) (45-2) vs. Devin Whipple (Bellevue) (42-6)

Isaac Steffens (Postville) (49-3) vs. No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) (44-0)

No. 2 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35) (34-5) vs. Briggs Hartley (Wilton) (23-6)

No. 6 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) (41-5) vs. No. 3 Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) (51-4)