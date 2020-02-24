Iowa high school state wrestling recap show: Pinning Combination

Another Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is in the books and K.J. Pilcher, Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs recap the entire week — from state duals to Saturday’s finals — on this edition of the Pinning Combination.

There was Cael Happel winning his fourth title, Lisbon beating Don Bosco in a state duals final that came down to the last match, Cascade’s Aidan Noonan shocking West Sioux’s Adam Allard and much, much more.

We discuss it all and share the most memorable moments from the tournament.

On the college edition below, we catch up with Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrapping up their dual seasons and preview this weekends Division III regional tournament in Dubuque.

Subscribe and watch on YouTube and Facebook.