Prep Wrestling

Iowa high school state wrestling recap show: Pinning Combination

The Gazette
A sign is seen at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
A sign is seen at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Another Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is in the books and K.J. Pilcher, Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs recap the entire week — from state duals to Saturday’s finals — on this edition of the Pinning Combination.

There was Cael Happel winning his fourth title, Lisbon beating Don Bosco in a state duals final that came down to the last match, Cascade’s Aidan Noonan shocking West Sioux’s Adam Allard and much, much more.

We discuss it all and share the most memorable moments from the tournament.

On the college edition below, we catch up with Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrapping up their dual seasons and preview this weekends Division III regional tournament in Dubuque.

Subscribe and watch on YouTube and Facebook.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa state wrestling notes: Cedar Rapids Prairie duo close with finals appearance

Iowa Valley's Ben Smith goes out on top at state wrestling tournament

Iowa 3A state wrestling finals: Ben Kueter wins battle of freshmen, Iowa City West goes 3-for-3

Iowa 1A state wrestling finals: Cael Happel wins fourth title, Aidan Noonan denies Adam Allard

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jerry Burns found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko

Cedar Rapids plans roundabout near Washington High School to ease congestion

Watch closing arguments: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 9

Sweet Basil's Pizza closing in Cedar Rapids

University of Iowa doctors help solve fatal mystery plaguing Mennonite families

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.