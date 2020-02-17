Pinning Combination: 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling preview

State wrestling week is here!

This week's Pinning Combination podcast previews the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling meet, both the duals and traditional tournaments.

All three classes are involved, with predictions in the team races and notable individual weight classes as well.

We didn’t forget about the Iowa college wrestling scene either. There’s plenty of discussion about last weekend’s Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa State-UNI and Wartburg-Loras duals.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

