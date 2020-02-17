Prep Wrestling

Pinning Combination: 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling preview

The Gazette
Iowa City High's Ben Kueter's hand his raised after winning a Class 3A district title at 160 pounds against Cedar Rapids
Iowa City High's Ben Kueter's hand his raised after winning a Class 3A district title at 160 pounds against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Collin Flannagan at West High School in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

State wrestling week is here!

This week's Pinning Combination podcast previews the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling meet, both the duals and traditional tournaments.

All three classes are involved, with predictions in the team races and notable individual weight classes as well.

We didn’t forget about the Iowa college wrestling scene either. There’s plenty of discussion about last weekend’s Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa State-UNI and Wartburg-Loras duals.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

Subscribe on YouTube and Facebook.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City West sends 7 to state wrestling, wins district title at home

Late-season flip from 132 to 126 helps send Vinton Shellsburg's Brady Ortner to state wrestling

Photos: Class 3A Iowa high school wrestling district tournament at Iowa City West

Iowa City West's Hunter Garvin powered by love for wrestling

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

DNA expert testifies Jerry Burns DNA 'consistent' with stain found on Martinko's dress

Approaching 'funnel' deadline causes Iowa Statehouse frenzy

Carson King Foundation aims for wider reach

Wind is a cash crop for rural Iowa

Mobile home park owners, tenants weigh in on proposed Iowa regulation

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.