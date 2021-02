Iowa high school state wrestling 2021: How to watch, Friday's schedule, live updates

The 2021 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament continues Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Championship matchups will be set in all three classes by the end of the night.

Find a viewer’s guide, schedule, updated results and more here.

How to watch state wrestling Friday

Quarterfinals, consolation Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)

Quarterfinals, consolation TV: none

Semifinals Live stream: IHSSN.com or IHSSN app

Semifinals TV: MC22 [More options here]

Friday’s state wrestling schedule

9 a.m. — Class 1A and Class 3A quarterfinals, then Class 1A and Class 3A second-round consolations

2:30 p.m. — Class 2A quarterfinals, Class 1A semifinals, Class 1A third-round consolations, Class 2A second-round consolations

7:30 p.m. — Class 3A semifinals and third-round consolations

8:45 p.m. — Class 2A semifinals and third-round consolations

State wrestling live updates

State wrestling quarterfinal pairings

Class 1A

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Kale Petersen (West Fork) (24-1) vs. No. 5 Tegan Slaybaugh (Guthrie Center ACGC) (36-8)

No. 8 Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) (23-4) vs. No. 10 Brody Brisker (Wilton) (48-4)

No. 6 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) (35-5) vs. No. 7 Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) (37-8)

No. 9 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) (29-3) vs. No. 2 Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) (45-0)

113 quarterfinals

No. 2 Garrett Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (44-0) vs. No. 9 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) (24-11)

No. 3 Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) (39-1) vs. No. 5 Bryce Thompson (Highland) (33-3)

No. 4 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) (29-3) vs. No. 6 Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg) (42-5)

No. 8 John Schroder (Oakland Riverside) (35-5) vs. No. 1 Braden Graff (West Sioux) (40-0)

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) (57-0) vs. No. 9 Kellen Smith (West Hancock) (40-2)

No. 10 Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) (43-5) vs. No. 3 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) (37-1)

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) (34-1) vs. No. 6 Cade Cook (North Linn) (33-6)

No. 8 Tanner Arjes (North Butler/Clarksville) (32-1) vs. No. 2 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) (33-1)

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) (45-0) vs. Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) (29-11)

No. 10 Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35) (29-3) vs. No. 3 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) (34-2)

No. 6 Damon Huston (Midland) (38-2) vs. No. 4 Cameron Clark (West Sioux) (39-5)

No. 5 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) (32-4) vs. No. 2 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) (53-0)

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) (43-0) vs. No. 4 Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central) (26-1)

No. 5 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) (9-1) vs. No. 7 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) (44-4)

No. 3 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) (40-0) vs. No. 10 Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) (43-5)

No. 8 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) (46-2) vs. No. 2 Gable Porter (Underwood) (11-0)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Kael Brisker (Wilton) (49-1) vs. No. 5 Westin Allen (Underwood) (23-1)

No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) (30-4) vs. Sam Hackett (Waterloo Columbus) (24-9)

No. 3 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) (44-2) vs. No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) (43-1)

No. 8 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) (53-2) vs. No. 2 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) (48-0)

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) (31-0) vs. Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) (36-3)

Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) (26-6) vs. No. 8 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) (40-2)

No. 2 Dominic Lopez (New London) (56-2) vs. No. 4 Nick Hageman (Dyersville Beckman) (33-2)

No. 6 Garrett Sarringar (Sibley-Ocheyedan) (29-5) vs. No. 3 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) (23-2)

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) (46-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) (32-5)

No. 3 Jace Mulder (Western Christian) (39-0) vs. No. 4 Lawson Losee (Riceville) (39-1)

No. 6 Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) (41-0) vs. No. 5 TJ Lau (East Buchanan) (42-1)

No. 8 Josh Glendening (New London) (51-6) vs. No. 2 Maximus Magayna (Waterloo Columbus) (39-0)

160 quarterfinals

No. 3 Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) (37-2) vs. No. 10 Caden Ballou (Midland) (39-6)

No. 5 Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) (47-2) vs. No. 2 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) (31-5)

No. 1 Tate Entriken (Hudson) (36-3) vs. No. 9 Bryer Subject (West Hancock) (37-7)

Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) (41-7) vs. No. 4 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) (45-1)

170 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) (25-0) vs. No. 7 Kolby Scott (Mapleton MVAOCOU) (36-6)

No. 5 Dahson DeJong (Sibley-Ocheyedan) (41-3) vs. No. 3 Cael McLaren (Council Bluffs St. Albert) (34-1)

No. 8 Max Kohl (Lisbon) (29-3) vs. No. 10 Carson Hartz (Waterloo Columbus) (37-7)

No. 6 Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina) (22-4) vs. No. 4 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) (40-2)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) (35-1) vs. Brent Greenfield (South Hamilton) (38-7)

No. 3 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) (15-1) vs. No. 7 Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central) (44-6)

No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) (33-2) vs. No. 9 Cayden Miller (Midland) (36-5)

No. 6 Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) (40-1) vs. No. 4 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) (42-0)

195 quarterfinals

No. 6 Truman Krob (Lisbon) (30-5) vs. Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman) (29-7)

No. 9 Blake Brocka (Tripoli) (37-4) vs. Ronan Poynton (Iowa City Regina) (19-3)

No. 5 Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) (19-3) vs. No. 2 Mathew Francis (West Hancock) (39-1)

Eddie Vlcek (Oakland Riverside) (32-9) vs. No. 1 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) (28-0)

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) (35-0) vs. No. 8 Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) (36-7)

No. 6 Jared Thiy (Don Bosco) (34-7) vs. No. 4 Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek) (19-2)

No. 3 Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) (17-1) vs. No. 7 Luke Recker (East Buchanan) (40-2)

No. 5 Cole Kelly (West Hancock) (31-2) vs. No. 2 Derek Anderson (Hinton) (44-1)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler/Clarksville) (34-0) vs. Easton Eledge (Underwood) (29-12)

No. 3 Brant Baltes (Lisbon) (32-0) vs. No. 4 Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) (46-4)

No. 5 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) (37-2) vs. No. 9 Trevor Kruse (North Union) (42-7)

Trace Goemaat (North Mahaska) (34-4) vs. No. 2 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) (35-2)

Class 2A

106 quarterfinals

No. 2 Carter Anderson (Albia) (43-1) vs. No. 3 Carson Doolittle (Webster City) (33-4)

No. 4 Kade Blume (Roland-Story) (41-1) vs. No. 7 Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) (33-2)

No. 1 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption) (22-2) vs. No. 8 Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) (36-3)

No. 10 Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) (43-4) vs. No. 5 Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood) (40-1)

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) (32-1) vs. Kale Wieland (Independence) (33-10)

No. 5 Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) (26-2) vs. No. 6 Carson Less (West Delaware) (32-5)

No. 3 Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) (27-0) vs. Osvaldo Ocampo (Sheldon/South O’Brien) (36-4)

No. 4 Tucker Stangel (Osage) (29-4) vs. No. 2 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) (38-1)

120 quarterfinals

No. 2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) (44-3) vs. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) (37-5)

No. 5 Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) (31-7) vs. Donovan Morales (Central Lyon-GLR) (21-10)

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) (36-2) vs. No. 4 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) (32-2)

No. 7 Jonathan Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) (38-1) vs. No. 1 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) (31-0)

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) (27-0) vs. No. 10 TJ Fitzpatrick (Davenport Assumption (26-7)

No. 8 Joe Weaver (Atlantic/CAM) (40-8) vs. No. 6 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (36-8)

No. 3 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) (37-2) vs. Carter Straw (Independence) (32-10)

Cael Ihle (Gilbert) (32-3) vs. No. 2 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) (23-1)

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Brandon O’Brien (Independence) (40-2) vs. No. 10 Keegan Jensen (Winterset) (26-7)

No. 9 Reily Dolan (West Delaware) (26-6) vs. No. 5 Brock Moore (Forest City) (35-11)

No. 4 Logan Arp (South Tama) (19-6) vs. Taylor Huggins (Davis County) (26-4)

Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) (34-8) vs. No. 2 Averee Abben (Osage) (38-3)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Isaiah Weber (Independence) (37-1) vs. Dao Keokhamthong (Sioux Center) (23-2)

No. 3 Kain Luensman (41-1) (Monticello) vs. No. 5 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD) (33-2)

No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption) (28-3) vs. No. 9 Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) (36-9)

No. 4 Chase Thomas (Crestwood) (19-3) vs. No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) (43-3)

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) (34-4) vs. No. 7 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) (29-10)

No. 6 Remington Hanson (Clarion CGD) (29-2) vs. No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) (29-2)

No. 3 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) (38-3) vs. No. 10 Cason Johannes (Sheldon/South O’Brien) (38-4)

No. 9 Christian Eslick (Roland-Story) (35-2) vs. No. 2 Nick Fox (Osage) (33-2)

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (41-2) vs. No. 7 Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (41-1)

No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) (37-1) vs. No. 4 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM) (43-2)

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) (30-4) vs. No. 10 Zander Ernst (Ridge View) (38-3)

No. 3 Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk) (33-3) vs. No. 2 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) (46-1)

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) (36-0) vs. No. 6 Landon Kirby (Grinnell) (27-4)

No. 5 Allen Catour (Davenport Assumption) (20-3) vs. No. 8 Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O’Brien) (41-0)

No. 4 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD) (32-2) vs. No. 3 Hunter Worthen (Union Community) (34-4)

No. 7 Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) (37-6) vs. No. 2 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) (44-0)

170 quarterfinals

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (43-0) vs. Samuel Bandstra (East Marshall) (25-9)

No. 4 CJ Walrath (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) (46-0) vs. No. 3 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-GLR) (26-2)

No. 6 Caden Collins (Charles City) (34-6) vs. No. 5 Mitchell Joines (Sioux City Heelan) (42-4)

No. 7 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic/CAM) (32-2) vs. No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) (35-0)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community) (20-0) vs. No. 7 Austin Roos (Benton Community) (33-7)

Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) (36-8) vs. Riley Hoven (Winterset) (31-6)

No. 4 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) (25-4) vs. No. 3 Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert) (35-1)

Keenan Tyler (Decorah) (24-5) vs. No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) (40-2)

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) (35-0) vs. No. 5 Mason Askelsen (Ballard) (29-0)

No. 6 Aiden Morgan (Davenport Assumption) (22-2) vs. No. 4 Reese Moore (Forest City) (27-2)

No. 3 Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (44-1) vs. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie) (35-4)

Jesse Schwery (Harlan) (34-8) vs. No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) (48-1)

220 quarterfinals

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) (34-3) vs. Kain Nelson (Clarion CGD) (23-2)

No. 4 Conner Murty (East Marshall) (31-1) vs. No. 5 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) (23-2)

No. 3 Crew Howard (Clarinda) (45-1) vs. No. 10 Gage Marty (Solon) (33-8)

No. 9 Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) (28-6) vs. No. 1 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon-GLR) (30-0)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) (36-0) vs. No. 10 Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley) (31-3)

No. 9 Chance Malone (Columbus Community) (37-3) vs. No. 4 Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon) (40-2)

No. 5 Chase Crooks (Charles City) (27-3) vs. Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford) (14-5)

No. 6 Ethan Hooyer (Sioux Center) (38-5) vs. No. 3 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) (30-3)

Class 3A

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Freeman (Waukee) (25-0) vs. No. 6 Benjamin Hansen (Ankeny) (20-8)

No. 7 Zane Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) (30-6) vs. No. 4 Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge) (25-4)

No. 3 Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie) (17-0) vs. No. 5 Kael Kurtz (Iowa City High) (13-0)

No. 8 Bowen Downey (Indianola) (34-6) vs. No. 2 Khyler Carstarphen (West Des Moines Dowling) (19-3)

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) (23-0) vs. No. 10 Cale Seaton (Iowa City High) (12-1)

Corbin Grace (Ottumwa) (37-10) vs. No. 3 Trace Gephart (North Scott) (27-1)

No. 2 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) (39-2) vs. No. 5 Max Bishop (Fort Dodge) (20-2)

No. 8 Cael Wiener (Ankeny Centennial) (17-10) vs. No. 4 Koufax Christensen (Waukee) (23-2)

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Trevor Anderson (Ankeny) (14-2) vs. No. 7 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) (35-10)

Travis Hodges (Davenport West) (28-6) vs. No. 5 Rheiner Stahlbaum (Johnson) (20-2)

No. 4 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) (25-4) vs. No. 3 Chad Bellis (Dubuque Hempstead) (22-1)

No. 6 Jayce Luna (Bettendorf) (21-5) vs. No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) (36-2)

126 quarterfinals

No. 2 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) (23-2) vs. No. 7 Cael Cox (Ankeny) (24-5)

Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) (38-13) vs. No. 6 Nick Walters (Sioux City North) (28-1)

No. 8 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) (18-4) vs. No. 9 Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) (44-3)

No. 4 Carter Fecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) (28-6) vs. No. 3 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) (13-0)

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) (22-0) vs. No. 8 Kael Scranton (Iowa City West) (10-2)

No. 4 Ayden Kingery (Southeast Polk) (22-2) vs. No. 3 Ryder Downey (Indianola) (41-2)

No. 2 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) (18-0) vs. No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) (26-4)

No. 6 Grant Harbour (Norwalk) (20-5) vs. Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) (26-1)

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) (13-0) vs. Jace Anderson (Ankeny) (9-2)

No. 3 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) (20-5) vs. No. 5 Owen Helgeson (Johnston) (16-3)

Carter Drake (Carroll) (31-9) vs. No. 7 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) (12-2)

No. 6 Josh Connor (North Scott) (33-3) vs. No. 2 Cole Ferguson (Waukee) (27-0)

145 quarterfinals

No. 3 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) (23-3) vs. Josiah Schaetzle (Dubuque Hempstead) (10-1)

No. 4 Jude Ryan (Council Bluffs Lincoln) (42-5) vs. No. 2 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) (35-0)

No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott) (29-6) vs. No. 6 Brent Slade (Ames) (28-4)

No. 8 Peter Erickson (Johnston) (19-5) vs. No. 1 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) (24-0)

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) (31-0) vs. No. 9 Sam Zindel (Johnston) (18-7)

No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) (17-2) vs. No. 3 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) (9-2)

No. 4 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk) (20-3) vs. No. 5 Abraham Dirkx (Carroll) (38-5)

No. 6 Colin Driscoll (Waukee) (25-4) vs. No. 2 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) (27-1)

160 quarterfinals

No. 2 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) (23-0) vs. Kasey Ross (Urbandale) (25-4)

Trestin Sales (Burlington) (19-3) vs. No. 3 Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) (24-1)

No. 5 Kody Cook (Fort Dodge) (24-3) vs. No. 4 Deven Strief (North Scott) (22-4)

Jermaine Sammler (Waukee) (18-11) vs. No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) (10-0)

170 quarterfinals

No. 2 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) (21-1) vs. Trevor Summers (Ottumwa) (44-5)

No. 5 Timothy Nimely (Muscatine) (34-1) vs. No. 4 Ivan Thomas (Cedar Rapids Xavier) (33-0)

No. 3 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) (13-0) vs. Tristen Duncan (Norwalk) (30-8)

No. 9 Andrew Reed (Southeast Polk) (18-7) vs. No. 1 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) (23-1)

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) (35-0) vs. No. 9 Jayden Angle (Boone) (22-6)

No. 5 AJ Petersen (North Scott) (30-7) vs. No. 3 Ben Egli (Fort Dodge) (19-7)

No. 7 Aiden Grimes (Southeast Polk) (20-6) vs. Cade Bennethum (Ankeny) (21-9)

No. 4 Evan Surface (Western Dubuque) (28-6) vs. No. 2 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) (24-2)

195 quarterfinals

No. 2 Taner Harvey (Boone) (32-0) vs. William Hinrichs (Ankeny) (14-8)

No. 6 Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque) (31-3) vs. No. 3 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) (21-4)

No. 4 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle) (27-3) vs. No. 7 Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) (18-4)

Cade Sheedy (Davenport North) (17-6) vs. No. 1 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) (8-0)

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) (25-0) vs. No. 10 Jaylin Smith (Indianola) (31-6)

No. 4 Carson Williams (Marshalltown) (33-2) vs. No. 7 Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) (16-3)

No. 3 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) (34-1) vs. No. 5 Colton Hoag (Le Mars) (32-5)

No. 8 Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) (25-6) vs. No. 2 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk) (23-2)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) (32-0) vs. No. 6 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) (38-5)

Julian Gomez (Marshalltown (13-4) vs. No. 3 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) (32-3)

No. 4 Ben Reiland (Waukee) (12-3) vs. Kody Huisman (Pella) (21-8)

No. 7 Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley) (21-4) vs. No. 2 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) (24-1)