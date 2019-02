Iowa state wrestling championships 2019: Live updates, stream, schedule, results

It’s championship Saturday at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Forty-two individual state champions will be crowned by the end of the night.

This page will be updated with the latest results and coverage.

State wrestling 2019

TV, championships: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]

Live stream, championships: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream, consolations ($): TrackWrestling

Live scores: TrackWrestling

Saturday’s state wrestling schedule

10 a.m. — Consolation semifinals & finals

6 p.m. — Finals

Saturday’s live updates

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Click here if you're having trouble viewing the live updates.

Championship matches

CLASS 3A

106: No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) (18-3) vs. No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) (44-1)

113: No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) (43-0) vs. No. 5 Devin Harmison (Southeast Polk) (33-6)

120: No. 5 Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) (40-5) vs. No. 2 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) (42-3)

126: No. 1 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) (43-1) vs. No. 2 Nick Oldham (West Des Moines Valley) (36-3)

132: No. 1 Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) (43-1) vs. No. 4 Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) (37-3)

138: No. 1 Colby Schriever (Mason City) (36-7) vs. No. 3 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) (51-3)

145: No. 5 Eric Owens (Ankeny Centennial) (40-4) vs. No. 2 Collin Lewis (North Scott) (48-2)

152: No. 1 Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk) (40-0) vs. No. 2 Carter Schmidt (Norwalk) (41-1)

160: No. 1 Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk) (39-0) vs. No. 2 Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock) (51-0)

170: No. 1 Anthony Zach (Waukee) (48-3) vs. No. 2 Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial) (41-2)

182: No. 1 Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) (39-1) vs. No. 2 Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque) (38-2)

195: No. 1 Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) (35-1) vs. No. 2 Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) (48-2)

220: No. 2 Beau Lombardi (West Des Moines Valley) (33-3) vs. No. 1 Cameron Baker (Council Bluffs Jefferson) (49-1)

Hwt.: No. 5 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) (44-5) vs. No. 3 Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) (47-4)

CLASS 2A

106: No. 2 Blaine Frazier (Burlington Notre Dame) (49-3) vs. No. 3 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) (42-4)

113: No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) (48-1) vs. No. 8 Isaiah Weber (Independence) (49-4)

120: No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) (41-2) vs. No. 1 Drake Doolittle (Webster City) (45-1)

126: No. 3 Hayden Taylor (Solon) (53-2) vs. No. 5 Bryce Hatten (Winterset) (38-3)

132: No. 1 Eric Faught (Clear Lake) (40-0) vs. No. 2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (53-1)

138: No. 5 Chase McLaren (Atlantic) (54-3) vs. No. 1 Jack Thomsen (Union Community) (49-0)

145: No. 1 Joey Busse (Humboldt) (49-0) vs. No. 3 Will Esmoil (West Liberty), (39-2)

152: No. 3 Kyler Rieck (Spirit Lake Park) (44-2) vs. No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community) (49-1)

160: No. 1 Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) (41-1) vs. No. 6 Justin McCunn (Red Oak) (50-2)

170: No. 1 Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon) (45-0) vs. No. 2 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) (50-0)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT SPORTS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top sports right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

182: No. 1 Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) (31-0) vs. No. 2 Tristin Westphal-Edwards (Washington) (45-0)

195: No. 1 Julien Broderson (Davenport Assumption) (55-0) vs. No. 6 Kolton Bus (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) (43-4)

220: No. 1 Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) (46-1) vs. No. 8 Kaden Sutton (Adel ADM) (38-6)

Hwt.: No. 1 Spencer Trenary (Clarion CGD) (52-0) vs. No. 5 Derec Weyer (Harlan) (52-2)

CLASS 1A

106: No. 5 Marcel Lopez (New London) (46-3) vs. No. 1 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) (54-2)

113: No. 2 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) (42-4) vs. No. 4 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) (51-0)

120: No. 1 Adam Allard (West Sioux) (58-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) (46-1)

126: No. 2 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) (58-0) vs. No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) (54-1)

132: No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) (52-0) vs. No. 5 Logan James (Underwood) (32-1)

138: No. 1 Cobe Siebrehct (Lisbon) (52-0) vs. No. 2 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) (53-2)

145: No. 2 Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central) (44-1) vs. No. 3 Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) (46-1)

152: No. 3 Brady Henderson (North Linn) (42-1) vs. No. 2 Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) (55-1)

160: No. 1 John Henrich (Akron-Westfield) (47-0) vs. No. 3 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) (45-4)

170: No. 7 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) (43-2) vs. No. 2 Treyton Cacek (Graettinger GTRA) (48-0)

182: No. 1 Gabe Pauley (Avoca AHSTW) (39-3) vs. No. 2 Thomas Even (Don Bosco) (46-1)

195: No. 1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) (49-0) vs. No. 2 Chase McCleish (Mason City Newman) (44-4)

220: No. 1 Garet Sims (Iowa Valley) (54-0) vs. No. 2 Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia) (43-0)

Hwt.: No. 2 Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) (51-6) vs. No. 7 Noah Pittman (Don Bosco) (37-13)