Iowa City West focuses on big picture during upended wrestling season

IOWA CITY — Iowa City West has tried to make the best out of an unusual situation.

First, the wrestling season was delayed when Iowa City Community School District opted for virtual learning. The Trojans didn’t get to compete until Jan. 2. After two duals, they were quarantined for two weeks, which ended Thursday and forced them to have an early-morning practice before a top-10 showdown at home with Dubuque Hempstead.

“It’s frustrating but at the same time I don’t know if it’s tough,” West Coach Nate Moore said. “It is what it is and we take it day by day. We do all the cautions the school tells us to do and what happens happens.”

West has tried to take everything in stride and make the most of the opportunities. Unfortunately, the shorthanded Class 3A sixth-ranked Trojans were unable to overcome five pins and two forfeits, falling to No. 9 Hempstead, 42-38, Thursday night in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.

This was just the third competition for West, despite only three weeks before the postseason. The focus continues to be on the big picture.

“We talked at the beginning of the year,” Moore said. “Obviously we knew going into it we were going to probably have hiccups, so their minds were kind of ready for them. The end goal is to go to districts and state, regardless of how many matches we have. If we get to state, I think this year will be a success.”

Despite all of the trials and tribulations this season, the Trojans have handled everything as well as possible. They haven’t been able to train and have organized practices in the same way as the past. Wrestlers have had to be independent.

“They’re doing as much as they can to stay safe,” Moore said. “At the same time, they’re doing as much as they can on their own at home whenever we’re quarantined. Their attitude is good.”

West (2-1) won seven weights. All five ranked Trojans posted victories, including a pin from state champion Hunter Garvin (138) and a technical fall from state titlist Graham Gambrall at 152. Eighth-ranked Kael Scranton (132) and No. 3 170-pounder Ashton Barker recorded pins. Brett Pelfrey added an overtime pin at 220.

Ninth-ranked Grant O’Dell provided the biggest win of the night. O’Dell scored a takedown in the waning seconds of sudden victory to beat No. 4 Adler Kramer, 3-1, at 126. O’Dell escaped to tie the match in regulation and finally finished a takedown in overtime after multiple attempts in the first three periods.

“He did a good job,” Moore said of O’Dell. “He gutted out the win.”

AT IOWA CITY

Dubuque Hempstead 42, Iowa City West 38

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

120 – Chad Bellis (DH) pinned Thomas Pierce, 1:24 (1,0); 126 – Grant O’Dell (ICW) dec. Adler Kramer, 3-1 (1,0); 132 – Kael Scranton (ICW) pinned Landon Reisen, :56 (1,0); 138 – Hunter Garvin (ICW) pinned Gable Brooks, 1:28 (2,0); 145 – Josiah Schaetzle (DH) pinned Abram Collaguazo, 1:14 (1,0); 152 – Graham Gambrall (ICW) tech. fall Jackson Vanderheyden, 21-6 (8,0); 160 – Jack Smith (DH) pinned T.J. Donocan, 1:29 (2,0); 170 – Ashton Barker (ICW) pinned Landon Dupont, 1:12 (1,0); 182 – Jack Hanson (DH) won by forfeit; 195 – Joseph Lewis won by forfeit; 220 – Brett Pelfrey (ICW) pinned Adam Ward, 6:32 (2,1); Hwt. – Cayden Lovett (DH) pinned Ben Alden, 4:33 (2,0); 106 pounds – Braden Doyle (ICW) won by forfeit; 113 – Dawson Fish (DH) pinned Mason Goodale, :52 (1,0).

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Dub. Hempstead 8, I.C. West 15. Reversals – Dub. Hempstead 0, I.C. West 1. Escapes – Dub. Hempstead 11, I.C. West 5. Nearfall points – Dub. Hempstead 14, I.C. West 14. Penalty points (awarded) – Dub. Hempstead 0, I.C. West 2. Total match points – Dub. Hempstead 41, I.C. West 53.

