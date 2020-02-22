As son prepares for state wrestling finals, Independence's Michael Doyle named 2A coach of the year

DES MOINES — Independence wrestling coach Michael Doyle had a memorable weekend at the Iowa state wrestling tournament.

His team put two wrestlers in the finals for the first time since 2006 and in the dual meet tournament on Wednesday, the Mustangs won their 29th dual in the quarterfinals, a school record. For his efforts, Doyle was named the Class 2A coach of the year. Brad Smith of Lisbon and Chris Ortner of Cedar Falls earned the award in Class 1A and Class 3A, respectively.

“We’ve had a good year and the kids have worked really hard,” Doyle said. “Anytime you get a sort of award where your peers recognize the effort and time you put in. It’s rewarding and gratifying.”

One of Independence’s finalists is Matthew Doyle, Michael’s son.

Matthew wrestles Union’s Adam Ahrendsen in the 160-pound finals on Saturday night.

“Anytime you go to sectionals or districts there is a lot of excitement, but at the same time there is a little bit of disappointment because somebody doesn’t make it,” Michael Doyle said. “Even at the state duals, some things go well and then a dual doesn’t go well and there’s disappointment.

“To have two finalists is very gratifying. We had four kids here and to have two of them in the finals and one being my son makes it pretty special. I’m excited about that.”

Matthew Doyle is a senior and a first-time finalist.

“It’s tough, you know? There’s going to be a lot of emotion,” Michael Doyle said. “It’s been really fun to coach him but at the same time it’s going to be hard because it’s the end.”

Matthew Doyle and Ahrendsen are familiar foes.

“They have wrestled seven or eight times and they’re probably about 50-50,” Michael Doyle said. “Ahrendsen is a hard kid to wrestle — his style is a little different. He’s been in the finals before so we have to wrestle as hard as we can and stay in good position and hope for the best.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Doyle will have a simple message for his son before he takes the mat for the final time in high school.

“I’m going to tell him to have fun,” Michael said.

Cade Siebrecht vs. Cael Bridgewater is Offensive explosion

Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht and North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater wrestled twice this year before Saturday’s Class 1A 113-pound fifth-place match.

In the dual meet, Bridgewater beat Siebrecht 6-5. In the Tri-Rivers Conference finals, Siebrecht was winning 5-4 before Bridgewater won by fall.

In the 1A fifth-place match, the two put up a combined 27 points.

Siebrecht won the match 17-10.

In the first period alone, the two combined for 16 points — Bridgewater had nine and Siebrecht seven. In the second period, Siebrecht racked up seven points to Bridgewater’s one. Things slowed down a bit in the third period with Siebrecht scoring just three points.

In total there were six takedowns — four by Siebrecht and two by Bridgewater, three 3-point near-falls, two reversals and four escapes.

There was no stalling in the match.

Jack Thomsen wrestles back

Jack Thomsen was a returning state champion for Union.

In the Class 2A 145-pound semifinals, Thomsen, a senior, lost to Solon’s Hayden Taylor 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker due to a caution call.

Thomsen came back Saturday like a man on a mission. He pinned Jake Nieman of Ida Grove OABCIG in 1:39 in the consolation semifinals. In the third place match, Thomsen pinned Panorama’s Emry Colby in 1:45.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com