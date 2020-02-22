How to watch the 2020 Iowa high school wrestling state championships

The Iowa High School Sports Network has a new arrangement for 2019-20 IHSAA state championships that should benefit everyone hoping to tune in for Saturday night’s state wrestling finals.

[2020 Iowa high school state wrestling championship matchups]

The finals begin at 6 p.m. and will be on TV, but which channel depends on where you are in the state. Free live streaming is also available anywhere.

Here are the details.

Live stream state wrestling finals

Desktop: IHSSN.com

Mobile: Download IHSSN app

Watch state wrestling finals on TV

[Statewide broadcast map]

Cedar Rapids — KFXA 28.2

Digital HD 28.2

Cedar Falls Utilities 106

ImOn 703

Mediacom 103

Waverly Communications Utility 21

Quad Cities — WQAD 8.3

Digital HD 8.3

Comcast 1190

Mediacom 3 or 716

Central Scott Telephone 216/348

Muscatine Power & Water 11

Des Moines — KDSM 17.1 or 17.3

Digital HD 17.1 or 17.3

Mediacom 111

DirecTV 17

Dish Network 17

Rochester/Mason City — KXLT 47.1 or 47.2

Digital HD 47.1 or 47.2

DirecTV 47

Dish Network 47

Acentek ADB Digital 69

Charter 190

CL Tel 17

Communications 1 333/350

Harmony 12

Jaguar 93

KM Telecom 47

Mediacom 108 & 109

Omnitel 69

Osage 69

Rockwell Coop 19

Winnebago 15/47/87

Sioux City — NPTH 44.2

Digital HD 44.2

Omaha/Council Bluffs — NPTM 42.2

Digital HD 42.2

DIRECTV 43