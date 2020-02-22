How to watch the 2020 Iowa high school wrestling state championships

The Iowa High School Sports Network has a new arrangement for 2019-20 IHSAA state championships that should benefit everyone hoping to tune in for Saturday night’s state wrestling finals.
[2020 Iowa high school state wrestling championship matchups]
The finals begin at 6 p.m. and will be on TV, but which channel depends on where you are in the state. Free live streaming is also available anywhere.
Here are the details.
Live stream state wrestling finals
Desktop: IHSSN.com
Mobile: Download IHSSN app
Watch state wrestling finals on TV
Cedar Rapids — KFXA 28.2
Digital HD 28.2
Cedar Falls Utilities 106
ImOn 703
Mediacom 103
Waverly Communications Utility 21
Quad Cities — WQAD 8.3
Digital HD 8.3
Comcast 1190
Mediacom 3 or 716
Central Scott Telephone 216/348
Muscatine Power & Water 11
Des Moines — KDSM 17.1 or 17.3
Digital HD 17.1 or 17.3
Mediacom 111
DirecTV 17
Dish Network 17
Rochester/Mason City — KXLT 47.1 or 47.2
Digital HD 47.1 or 47.2
DirecTV 47
Dish Network 47
Acentek ADB Digital 69
Charter 190
CL Tel 17
Communications 1 333/350
Harmony 12
Jaguar 93
KM Telecom 47
Mediacom 108 & 109
Omnitel 69
Osage 69
Rockwell Coop 19
Winnebago 15/47/87
Sioux City — NPTH 44.2
Digital HD 44.2
Omaha/Council Bluffs — NPTM 42.2
Digital HD 42.2
DIRECTV 43