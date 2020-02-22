Prep Wrestling

How to watch the 2020 Iowa high school wrestling state championships

Wrestlers compete in Class 2A quarterfinals of the 2020 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Arena in
Wrestlers compete in Class 2A quarterfinals of the 2020 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. O'Brien won by an 8-3 decision. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Iowa High School Sports Network has a new arrangement for 2019-20 IHSAA state championships that should benefit everyone hoping to tune in for Saturday night’s state wrestling finals.

[2020 Iowa high school state wrestling championship matchups]

The finals begin at 6 p.m. and will be on TV, but which channel depends on where you are in the state. Free live streaming is also available anywhere.

Here are the details.

Live stream state wrestling finals

Desktop: IHSSN.com

MobileDownload IHSSN app

 

Watch state wrestling finals on TV

[Statewide broadcast map]

Cedar Rapids — KFXA 28.2

Digital HD 28.2

Cedar Falls Utilities 106

ImOn 703

Mediacom 103

Waverly Communications Utility 21

 

Quad Cities — WQAD 8.3

Digital HD 8.3

Comcast 1190

Mediacom 3 or 716

Central Scott Telephone 216/348

Muscatine Power & Water 11

 

Des Moines — KDSM 17.1 or 17.3

Digital HD 17.1 or 17.3

Mediacom 111

DirecTV 17

Dish Network 17

 

Rochester/Mason City — KXLT 47.1 or 47.2

Digital HD 47.1 or 47.2

DirecTV 47

Dish Network 47

Acentek ADB Digital 69

Charter 190

CL Tel 17

Communications 1 333/350

Harmony 12

Jaguar 93

KM Telecom 47

Mediacom 108 & 109

Omnitel 69

Osage 69

Rockwell Coop 19

Winnebago 15/47/87

 

Sioux City — NPTH 44.2

Digital HD 44.2

 

Omaha/Council Bluffs — NPTM 42.2

Digital HD 42.2

DIRECTV 43

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City West brothers Nate and Nick Moore among 2020 IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

Here are the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling championship matchups

Iowa 1A state wrestling results: Friends Brandon Paez, Damon Huston will meet again in finals

Iowa 2A state wrestling results: Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp turns third-period deficit into pin

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Prosecutions' DNA expert in Michelle Martinko murder trial says lab tested only for blood

Address wage theft in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds stands pat on Iowa's medical cannabidiol THC cap

Ezekiel Phillips sentenced to life plus 50 years in Tyrice Douglas murder

US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.