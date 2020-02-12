Cedar Rapids Prairie wrestling denied state duals berth, turns attention to district meet

BETTENDORF — A resounding defeat will not allow Cedar Rapids Prairie to completely turn the page.

The Hawks will see many of the same faces again on Saturday.

“They beat us in just about every little scramble position,” Prairie Coach Kane Thompson said after the 13th-ranked Hawks lost to No. 4 Bettendorf, 56-16, in the final of a Class 3A prep wrestling regional dual team tournament Wednesday night at Bettendorf High School. “Or every position that required a little more grit, they beat us tonight. I think if we wrestle that dual again, I am not saying we would beat them, but it can be a lot more competitive than what the final score showed today.”

Prairie will need to be a lot more competitive in a hurry. After failing to qualify for the state duals for just the fourth time in the last 15 years, the Hawks now turn their collective attention to a 3A district meet.

Prairie will be back in Bettendorf on Saturday in an attempt to qualify its individuals into the traditional state tournament. The Bulldogs will be there, too. Two wrestlers at each weight will move on to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines from Feb. 20-22.

“We just talked about making some little adjustments that we are going to need to focus on tomorrow and Friday in practice,” Thompson said. “Little technical adjustments and we can flip some of those matches that took place today. I don’t know if Bettendorf thinks so, but I know our guys know so and we will work for it.”

Thompson is hoping for big performances early in his lineup – freshman Blake Gioimo at 106, junior 113-pounder Hunter Kalous, and second-ranked senior Austin Kegley at 120 – before junior Nick Pearson (170) and 182-pounder Clayton Scott lead into second-ranked senior Ashton Stoner-DeGroot at 195.

Stoner-DeGroot (28-2) finished third at state at 195 last year, won his second Mississippi Valley Conference title on Feb. 1, pinned sixth-ranked Kane Schmidt from Bettendorf in 2:45 Wednesday night and has the look of a wrestler ready to take another step at state.

“Wrestling new people every day,” Stoner-DeGroot said. “Wrestling with coaches. They are helping me get better. We have got a couple of new coaches this year and I have worked in with all of them. They really help me improve in all positions of wrestling and they really push me. … It really helps a lot on the mat and it shows.”

Prairie overpowered No. 21 Pleasant Valley, 53-18, in the evening semifinal while Bettendorf earned a bye. After reaching the state duals for the first time in five years last season, the Bulldogs are back again. The state duals are next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

