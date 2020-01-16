Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Johnny Washburn lets his wrestling do the talking

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Johnny Washburn prefers his actions do most of his talking.

Maybe even all of it. He has always been wired for more work than words.

“I’m not as talkative as everybody else on the team,” the senior 145-pounder said. “I just like keeping quiet and get things done in practice. I want to get it done as hard and quick as I can.”

The results for Washburn and the Hawks spoke for themselves Thursday night. He recorded one of nine Prairie pins and helped the Class 3A 13th-ranked Hawks to a 66-16 Mississippi Valley Conference home dual victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier during Senior Night.

Washburn earned a first-period fall over Jevin Rexroth in his final match at Prairie.

“It feels good,” Washburn said. “I like coming out and wrestling for my team. It means a lot to go out and get a pin the last night I get to wrestle at home.”

Washburn has served as a strong leader by example for Prairie (8-4, 5-0). Most wrestlers are more vocal, but Washburn garners attention from coaches during practice with his effort and wrestling flurries.

“He can go a whole practice and hardly says two words,” Prairie Coach Kane Thompson said. “It’s a pretty cool thing to see. I wish he was more vocal, because sometimes you have to tell kids look at what Johnny’s doing.”

Washburn wasted little time, getting the only takedown and giving Prairie a convincing 54-10 lead with three matches left. Thompson and his staff have banked on that blue-collar, workmanlike performance, even against the tough conference competition.

“As a freshman, it’s like you hope he does that,” Thompson said. “As a sophomore you start to expect it and a little bit more as a junior. Now, it’s like we know he can do it. It’s cool to see.”

Washburn was a state qualifier last year and entered this season with his sights set on another trip to Des Moines. This time, he wants to cap his career with some hardware.

“My focus was to be on the podium at the end of the year,” Washburn said. “It is what I’ve been working for my whole life. It’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Prairie dominated throughout, collecting pins in all but two weights. The other wins were by forfeit. Ashton Stoner-DeGroot pinned Ryan Cook in a battle of state qualifiers at 220, giving the Hawks a lead they never surrendered. Second-ranked Austin Kegley (120), Austin Steuhm (126), Austin Nicewanner (132) and 170-pounder Nick Pearson had first-period falls for Prairie.

Xavier earned bonus points in all three victories. Ryan Volk won by fall over Jake DeGroot at 195, tying the dual score at six apiece. Fifth-ranked Christian Stanek talked six takedowns for a 16-7 major decision over Brady Nicewanner at 138 and Caelen Shannon added a pin at 160 for the Saints.

AT C.R. PRAIRIE

C.R. Prairie 66, C.R. Xavier 16

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

182 pounds – Clayton Scott (CRP) pinned Michael Steffen, 5:50 (3,1); 195 – Ryan Volk (CRX) pinned Jake DeGroot, 4:45 (1,1); 220 – Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CRP) pinned Ryan Cook, 1:43 (1,0); Hwt. – Jordan Jacobus (CRP) won by forfeit; 106 – Blake Gioimo (CRP) won by forfeit; 113 – Hunter Kalous (CRP) pinned Lucas Osterhaus, 3:49 (3,0); 120 – Austin Kegley (CRP) pinned Connor Murray, :39 (2,0); 126 – Austin Steuhm (CRP) pinned T.J. Cook, 1:10 (1,0); 132 – Austin Nicewanner (CRP) pinned Will Hacke, 1:22 (1,0); 138 – Christian Stanek (CRX) major dec. Brady Nicewanner, 16-7 (6,0); 145 – Johnny Washburn (CRP) pinned Jevin Rexroth, :46 (1,0); 152 – Blaine Stepanek (CRP) pinned Eddy Rodriguez, 3:59 (2,0); 160 – Caelen Shannon (CRX) pinned Nick Smith, 3:09 (2,0); 170 – Nick Pearson (CRP) pinned Justin Adams, 1:08 (1,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – C.R. Xavier 10, C.R. Prairie 16. Reversals – C.R. Xavier 4, C.R. Prairie 3. Escapes – C.R. Xavier 6, C.R. Prairie 11. Nearfall points – C.R. Xavier 6, C.R. Prairie 11. Penalty points (awarded) – C.R. Xavier 4, C.R. Prairie 1. Total match points – C.R. Xavier 44, C.R. Prairie 61.

