Late-season flip from 132 to 126 helps send Vinton Shellsburg's Blake Ortner to state wrestling

CENTER POINT — A late-season switch has proved productive for Brady Ortner.

After wrestling all season at 132 pounds — including a runner-up finish two weeks ago at the Wamac Conference championships — the Vinton-Shellsburg sophomore is now at 126.

“My coaches were my biggest supporters there,” Ortner said after winning the 126-pound title at a Class 2A district meet on Saturday at Center-Point Urbana High School. “Eastern Iowa (Wrestling Federation) has helped me a lot. I have been going to double practices after high school practice. I guess it has helped a lot.”

The move had some early bumps. At a home quadrangular, Ortner lost his first three matches at his new weight, then returned the next day and avenged one of the defeats with a pin in 15 seconds. Just a week later, Ortner (41-6) has qualified for the state tournament for the first time.

“After Wamac, I had to make a decision,” Ortner said. “I made my decision and it worked out.”

The top two district wrestlers at each weight qualify for the state tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Ortner will compete in Des Moines with a heavy heart. On Oct. 3, Ortner’s teammate at both the Eastern Iowa Wrestling Federation and at Vinton-Shellburg, Mike Betterton, passed away at the age of 17.

“I just know I had one person up there watching over me,” said Ortner, the lone state qualifier for the Vikings.

West Delaware led the meet with 12 state qualifiers and six district titlists, highlighted by a first berth for junior Jared Voss (31-5), the top-ranked wrestler at 170. After splitting his two previous matches this season with fourth-ranked Abe Michel of Maquoketa, Voss ruled the rubber match with an 8-2 decision.

“It is just so awesome,” West Delaware junior Jared Voss said. “I am going to get to be down there with my team. It is just going to be a fun experience.”

Anamosa, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon and host Center Point-Urbana each qualified two wrestlers, including one district champion. CPU junior Cole Whitehead (38-1) earned a spot at state for the third time and seeks to improve on his sixth place finish at 113 last season.

“I have just got to keep my head in the right place and keep getting after it,” said Whitehead, who is ranked second. “Just got to keep the intensity up. It is a short season once it gets at the end here. You have just got to push through the very end of it.”

Like Whitehead, Monticello third-ranked junior Kain Luensman (42-1) advanced to the state tournament for the third year in a row by defeating CPU’s Keegan Scheeler at 132 pounds via a 4-2 decision. After placing fourth at state at 113 two years ago, Luensman qualified at 126 last season, but suffered a broken leg during the first consolation round.

It was three months before he felt back to normal, a recovery that wiped out his track participation and limited his freestyle wrestling season.

“Personally, I think it made me stronger,” Luensman said. “With the fact that I had to come back from something that really drug me down into a deeper place where at that point, I didn’t want to wrestle anymore. I had to come back from it and it made me a stronger person overall.”

Williamsburg crowned two district champions. At 138, top-ranked and unbeaten Jalen Schropp (50-0) will be in Des Moines for the fourth time following a fifth and third place finish the last two years. His teammate, 10th-ranked junior Kayden Gryp (46-3), avenged two losses to ninth-ranked Blake Engel of West Delaware at 120 earlier this season with a pin in 4:30.

“I just had to come out and work my own stuff,” Gryp said. “We have wrestled twice before and he has beat me twice. So I just had to come out and wrestle my match.”

Benton Community and Mid-Prairie each had one wrestler advance to state with a second place finish.

Prep wrestling

CLASS 2A DISTRICT MEET

At Center Point

Championship results

106 — Carson Less (West Delaware) won by injury default over No. 9 Kale Hansen (Monticello), 5:08

113 — No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point Urbana) pinned No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 0:51

120 — No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) pinned No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware), 4:30

126 — Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) dec. Evan Woods (West Delaware), 8-4

132 — No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello) dec. No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point Urbana), 4-2

138 — No. 1 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) tech. fall No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware), 4:43 (15-0)

145 — No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 1:27

152 — Alex Casey (Anamosa) dec. Kyle Cole (West Delaware), 7-5

160 — No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) maj. dec. Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 14-3

170 — No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) dec. No. 4 Abe Michel (Maquoketa), 8-2

182 — No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware) pinned No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community), 1:51

195 — No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) won by medical forfeit

220 — Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon) dec. Christian Nunley (West Delaware), 3-2

285 — No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) dec. No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 9-2

STATE QUALIFIERS

106 pounds — 1. Carson Less (West Delaware), 2. Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon); 113 — 1. Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 2. Carter Littlefield (Jesup); 120 — 1. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 2. Blake Engel (West Delaware); 126 — 1. Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), 2. Evan Woods (West Delaware); 132 — 1. Kain Luensman (Monticello), 2. Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana); 138 — 1. Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg), 2. Logan Peyton (West Delaware); 145 — 1. Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware), 2. Jerret Dellagardelle (Jesup); 152 — 1. Alex Casey (Anamosa), 2. Kyle Cole (West Delaware); 160 — 1. Cael Meyer (West Delawar), 2. Nathan Keating (Anamosa); 170 — 1. Jared Voss (West Delaware), 2. Abraham (Maquoketa); 182 — 1. Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware), 2. Austin Roos (Benton Community); 195 — 1. Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), 2. Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie); 220 — 1. Keean Kammerling (Mount Vernon), 2. Christian Nunley (West Delaware); Hwt. — 1. Taven Rich (Maquoketa), 2. Carson Petlon (West Delaware).

