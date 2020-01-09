Anamosa girls excited to hit the mat and be part of wrestling team

Prep Wrestling

By Starr Kirk, Anamosa junior

ANAMOSA — Anamosa is among the many high schools in Iowa that has jumped at the opportunity to give girls a chance to excel at a new sport.

From freshmen to seniors, the first Anamosa girls’ wrestling team is made up of 13 athletes.

“When I first heard about the team, I thought, ‘wow, this is cool. We could make history,” freshman Maya Ludwig said.

And that is exactly what these girls have done.

Anamosa’s first meet was tough. After a two-hour bus ride to BGM, the team stepped into the gym to warm up and hype each other up. When Serina Norte first stepped on the mat, she told herself her opponent “might be stronger or better than me, but I’m faster.”

Despite the tough competition, senior Jordyn Erickson said “We all put up a good fight and we never gave up. We just want to get better and learn as much as possible.”

Erickson said she was really proud of her teammates and is thankful for a diverse and unique group of girls who make up the Anamosa team.

“We are so much more than a team, we are a family,” she said. “Everyone genuinely cares about each other and the support is amazing.”

The support is obvious when the Anamosa girls compete.

“Our parents go wild,” Erickson said. “They are always the loudest group of supporters at every single meet.

“They are so encouraging and it really drives us to make them proud.”

The rest of the team consists of juniors Starr Kirk, Haven Baker, Cali Koppes, Kyla Callaway and Jazzy Jacobsen; sophomore Katie Murdock; and freshmen Emily Watters, Ava Scranton, Bri Nuehaus and Maggie Wagner.

Watters and Ludwig describe practices as “intense” but the support from teammates and coaches “make you push yourself harder.”

The freshmen get four years to wrestle in high school and they have the opportunity to go to state four times.

“I plan to wrestle for all four seasons and I’m really excited to see how good we get,” Watters said. “I hope when we are seniors, we go to every meet and tournament and dominate.”

