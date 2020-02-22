Iowa City West brothers Nate and Nick Moore among 2020 IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

DES MOINES — Nate and Nick Moore were Saturday night regulars at the state wrestling tournament.

The brother tandem wrestled in four state finals during Iowa City West’s most successful run to date.

The pair will make one more appearance here together when they are inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday night before the Grand March and championship matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Former Belle Plaine Coach and current official Bob Yilek, former University of Iowa NCAA champion and Eagle Grove state champ Jessie Whitmer, Don Bosco four-time state champ Bart Reiter, former Dons Coach Tom Kettman and Humboldt’s Justin Hanson complete the class.

“It feels great,” said Nate Moore, who is in his second season as West’s head coach. “You’re in great company. Just the history of wrestling in the state of Iowa and getting inducted with my brother, Jessie Whitmer and Bart Reiter.

“I look back on those years of wrestling. It’s nice to get recognized.”

Nate Moore was a two-time state champion and one of 62 four-time finalists before wrestling for the Hawkeyes. He compiled a 175-3 record from 2005-08, ending with 102 straight victories. Nate Moore helped West to consecutive state duals and traditional team title sweeps in 2006 and 2007. When he graduated, his 121 pins was good for seventh all time in Iowa.

Nick Moore was the state’s 19th four-time state champion, winning titles at 130, 140, 152 and 160 from 2007-10. He finished with a 183-1 career mark, winning his last 151 matches. The Moores were teammates for one of those title sweeps and at Iowa. Nick Moore was a Big Ten finalist and three-time NCAA qualifier for the Hawkeyes.

Nate Moore praised their parents, Denny and Denise.

“We wrestled with each other our whole lives and now going into the Hall of Fame is really a testament to our parents and them holding us accountable our whole lives,” Nate Moore said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

West Coach Mark Reiland said the Moores were a source of good memories and accomplishments. He recalled how they were a part of a talented and tight-knit group of wrestlers during that period that included Derek St. John, Grant Gambrall and Dylan Carew.

“There was always somebody taking a couple steps forward and everybody else would follow,” Reiland said. “They all pushed each other, even though they weren’t the same weights.”

The Moores join their former coach in the Hall of Fame. Nate Moore succeeded Reiland as the Trojans head coach.

“It makes me feel really old,” Reiland said. “Now, I have somebody in the Hall of Fame. Obviously, it’s a good feeling. I hope they aren’t the last ones.

“They are very qualified and deserve it. It’s a great honor for them. It’s a great honor for our school.”

