Williamsburg golfer Karly Berkland, ready for another shot at state

WILLIAMSBURG — It seems volleyball isn’t the only sport Karly Berkland excels at.

“She handles the pressure of being our number one girl very well,” said Todd Subbert, head girls’ golf coach at Williamsburg High School. “She has a very easy-going, but confident, personality that has developed from playing other sports and being a leader on those teams.

“We normally wiggle around some spots, but she has shown that she has the metal to handle that position, and we’ll probably go to her again this year.”

Berkland, a senior, is one of two returning first-team all-Wamac Conference golfers, and is ready to lead a solid varsity squad back to state.

Last year, Williamsburg girls’ golf won the Class 2A regional, and Berkland finished with the best score on the team and third overall.

At state, the Raiders finished fifth overall and Berkland finished third on the team. 38th overall.

Berkland’s passion for the sport originated from her family.

“I really started playing golf when I was younger,” she said. “My family has always been big in the sport, so we would go out on the course together and let loose a little bit. Then that just kind of carried over to me deciding to go out freshman year.”

Off the course — and on the court — Berkland’s passion for volleyball has helped establish her future.

She recently committed to a three-year scholarship with the University of Houston to play libero for its volleyball team.

“I am super excited about the opportunity to further my volleyball career,” Berkland said. “Attending Houston will be a major 360 from what I’m used to. It is a much bigger school and city and I’m ready to accept the challenge head on.”

If there is one thing she should not have to worry about, it is fitting in with her teammates and building chemistry.

Subbert labels Berkland as a bit goofy, which helps keeps tension and nerves down.

Not to mention Berkland’s favorite part of golf is “jamming to some 100.7 with my teammates and coach on the van rides up and eating the delicious sandwiches made by the golfer moms.”

When she isn’t goofing around with her friends and teammates, she is doing everything she can to take that next step on the course and toward a better state finish.

“My goal is for us to win (Wamac) Super meet again, win the Wamac West, and get back to state,” she said, “where I aim to shoot for low 40s on the nine-holes and low 80s on the 18-holes.”

Williamsburg’s season-opening meet is Thursday — hosting Clear Creek Amana and Independence at Stone Creek Golf Course — and Berkland is ready to begin the journey.