Prep Sports

West swimmer Scarlet Martin heading to Florida

State champion announces commitment on social media

Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin completes in te 200-yard individual medley during a regional swimming meet in November.
Iowa City West’s Scarlet Martin completes in te 200-yard individual medley during a regional swimming meet in November. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
By Mike Condon. correspondent

IOWA CITY — A third member of the talented Martin family has committed to a Division I program.

Iowa City West junior Scarlet Martin, one of the state’s top swimmers, announced she will swim collegiately for the University of Florida, traditionally one of the nation’s top programs.

Martin is ranked 20th nationally in her class by Swim.Swam.com

“It’s with great excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida,” Martin announced Monday night via social media. “I want to thank my friends, family, and all my coaches for helping me get here. Go Gators!!”

Martin will join older siblings Oliver and Ruby as Division I athletes. Oliver Martin is a football wide receiver who began his career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa. He now has moved on to Nebraska.

Ruby Martin is a junior at Arizona State. She is part of a Sun Devils swim program that is redshirting its entire men’s and women’s rosters in response to COVID-19.

Scarlet Martin won two events at the Iowa girls’ state championship meet last season. She won the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.56) and 100 butterfly in a state-record time of 53.41.

Martin has the state’s best times this fall in the 100 backstroke (57.22), 100 fly (54.99) and the 200 IM (2:07.55) and is second behind teammate Aurora Roghair in the 100 freestyle.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the Iowa City Community School District’s decision to go with 100 percent virtual learning, West has only had two meets this season.

Martin also swims year-round for the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation.

By Mike Condon. correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Prep football: Week 5 capsules

Decision on state cross country format expected by the end of the week

Tipton's Caleb Shumaker charges to victory at the Solon Invitational

Iowa high school football rankings: Minimal shuffling at the top this week

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Murder-suicide identified as causes of death in Iowa City case

Sen. Chuck Grassley ready for Supreme Court confirmation process

Watch: Appeal hearing for fired Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones at 9 a.m.

Iowa DCI investigating after armed Jones County man shot by law enforcement

Still trying to get home repairs after the derecho? Here are some expert tips

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.