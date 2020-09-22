West swimmer Scarlet Martin heading to Florida

IOWA CITY — A third member of the talented Martin family has committed to a Division I program.

Iowa City West junior Scarlet Martin, one of the state’s top swimmers, announced she will swim collegiately for the University of Florida, traditionally one of the nation’s top programs.

Martin is ranked 20th nationally in her class by Swim.Swam.com

“It’s with great excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida,” Martin announced Monday night via social media. “I want to thank my friends, family, and all my coaches for helping me get here. Go Gators!!”

Martin will join older siblings Oliver and Ruby as Division I athletes. Oliver Martin is a football wide receiver who began his career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa. He now has moved on to Nebraska.

Ruby Martin is a junior at Arizona State. She is part of a Sun Devils swim program that is redshirting its entire men’s and women’s rosters in response to COVID-19.

Scarlet Martin won two events at the Iowa girls’ state championship meet last season. She won the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.56) and 100 butterfly in a state-record time of 53.41.

Martin has the state’s best times this fall in the 100 backstroke (57.22), 100 fly (54.99) and the 200 IM (2:07.55) and is second behind teammate Aurora Roghair in the 100 freestyle.

Because of the Iowa City Community School District’s decision to go with 100 percent virtual learning, West has only had two meets this season.

Martin also swims year-round for the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation.