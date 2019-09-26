Prep Sports

Well-hydrated Jacob Green bounces back, wins Eastern Iowa Classic

Prep cross country: Washington's Mary Cline joins Kennedy ace in winners' circle; West boys, Kennedy girls are team champs

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jacob Green leads the pack of boys’ varsity runners during the Eastern Iowa Classic cross country meet at Noelridge Park on Thursday. Green won in 16:01, and Iowa City West grabbed the boys’ team title. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Before Jacob Green raced last week at Cedar Falls, he underdid it on the water intake. The result was a hamstring cramp that caught up to him in the final stages of the race.

That wasn’t going to happen again Thursday.

“I brought a 64-ounce bottle with me, and see?” he said, flashing an empty container.

That had its effects, too.

“About 5 minutes before the race, I had to go behind a tree,” he said.

Nobody caught Green as he did his business. And nobody caught him on the Noelridge Park Course. The senior from Cedar Rapids Kennedy broke in front early and expanded his margin throughout, claiming individual honors in the boys’ competition at the Eastern Iowa Cross Country Classic.

Green’s effort of 16:01 was 17 seconds better than Cedar Rapids Washington’s Lewis Kleman.

“I knew I had to take it out hard,” Green said. “I needed to take everybody else’s legs out of them.

“I feel that I’m the strongest runner in the state.”

Ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. Green finished second to Payton Marrs of Urbandale a week ago at Cedar Falls’ Rich Engel Classic.

“I was really looking forward to getting back out there,” he said. “My fitness is great. I’m ready for the stretch run.”

Iowa City West won the boys’ team title, scoring 43 points to lead the six-team field. Kennedy was second with 64 points, followed by Iowa City High (73) and Washington (73).

Depth carried the Trojans; their top four runners (Nicolo Schianchi, Ken Wilbur, Alex McKane and Caden Noeller) ran 4-5-6-7.

Max Locher of Washington was third.

Washington’s Mary Cline was the girls’ champion, pulling away from Kennedy’s Lauren Gray and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Hannah Denman in the final mile to win in 20:03. Gray finished in 20:11, Denman in 20:14.

“I wanted to hang on as long as I could and do what I had to do to pull it out,” Cline said. “The last hill, I knew I had it in me, so I had to go.”

Cline has been battling foot tendinitis and had not raced for two weeks.

“I’ve only been running three times a week, and I’ve been swimming with the swim team,” she said. “I’m excited to come out and perform the way I did today.”

Led by Gray and fifth-place Anabel Bradley, Kennedy placed all five scorers in the top 10 and won the girls’ team race with 33 points. Washington was second with 45.

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. C.R. Kennedy 33, C.R. Washington 45, 3. C.R. Xavier 74, 4. Muscatine 75.

Individuals — 1. Mary Cline (CRW), 20:03; 2. Lauren Gray (CRK), 20:11; 3. Hannah Denman (CRX), 20:14; 4. Rylee Blake (Musc), 21:47; 5. Anabel Bradley (CRK), 22:02.

C.R. Kennedy — 2. Gray, 5. Bradley, 7. Kayleigh Duncan, 22:15; 9. Bethany Smeed, 22:17; 10. Emily Fusselman, 22:18.

C.R. Washington — 1. Cline, 6. Sage Slessor, 22:08; 11. Libby Wickham, 22:23; 12. Maggie Gorman, 22:31; 15. Syd Mitvalsky, 22:51.

C.R. Xavier — 3. Denman, 7. Lizzy Schmitt, 22:16; 17. Mary Clare Bean, 23:11; 20. Megan Meyer, 23:13; 26. Nike Zillessen, 23:54.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Iowa City West 43, 2. C.R. Kennedy 64, 3. Iowa City High 73, 4. C.R. Washington 73, 5. Muscatine 125, 6. C.R. Xavier 160.

Individuals — 1. Jacob Green (CRK), 16:01; 2. Lewis Kleman (CRW), 16:18; 3. Max Locher (CRW), 16:22; 4. Nicolo Schianchi (ICW), 16:24; 5. Ken Wilbur (ICW), 16:48.

Iowa City West — 4. Schianchi, 5. Wilbur, 6. Alex McKane, 16:50; 7. Caden Noeller, 16:56; 21. Raymond Yang, 17:25.

C.R. Kennedy — 1. Green, 11. Lucas Middlekauff, 17:06; 12. Kayde Bowers, 17:09; 14. Levi Sullivan, 17:14; 33. Matthew Hand, 17:46.

Iowa City High — 9. Lance Smith, 17:00; 13. Truman Thompson, 17:13; 16. Eliot Dunnwald, 17:19; 17. Joe Fischer, 17:19; 18. Parker Max, 17:20.

C.R. Washington — 2. Kleman, 3. Locher, 8. Ethan Stout, 16:59; 26. Lukas Engledow, 17:34; 46. Britt Edwards, 18:46.

C.R. Xavier — 10. Jack Renning, 17:02; 44. Collin Musick, 18:44; 49. John Trotta, 19:28; 51. Brady Horstmann, 19:55; 52. Lucas Lowder, 20:56.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

