The first round of May Mascot Madness is complete. The field of defunct Iowa high schools has been pared to 27.

District championships begin Monday, with the Far Northwest, Near Northwest and West Central crowns being determined.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners advance to the substate level Friday.

[What is May Mascot Madness? Read more and find complete results here]

Far Northwest District

Floyd Valley Thunderbirds

• Where were they located? Floyd Valley was founded in 1959 to merge Alton with northeast neighbors Newkirk and Hospers.

• What happened to them? Floyd Valley was absorbed by Maurice-Orange City in 1990. MOC-Floyd Valley is based in Orange City.

• How they advanced: The Thunderbirds received 57.8 percent of the Section B vote, easily outdistancing the Alton St. Mary’s Blue Jax (35.1 percent) and the Sioux City Riverside Cavaliers (7.1 percent).

Ocheyedan Mounders

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Where were they located? Ocheyedan (populaton 461) lies in northeast Osceola County, on Highway 9.

• What happened to them? Ocheyedan was absorbed by Sibley in 1984. Sibley-Ocheyedan High School lies near the highest point of Iowa (elevation: 1,670 feet).

• How they advanced: The Mounders outpolled the Lester Goldfinches by a 158-137 margin (46.3 percent to 40.2) in the Section A competition. The Traveliers from Larchwood St. Mary’s received 13.5 percent of the vote.

Quimby Peacocks

• Where were they located? Quimby is 12 miles southwest of Cherokee, in southwest Cherokee County.

• What happened to them? Combined with Washta in 1960 to form Willow, which is now part of the River Valley district, based in Correctionville.

• How they advanced: In the closest vote of this district’s first round, the Peacocks edged the Fairview Typhoons by a 124-111 count (39.4 percent to 35.2), with the Grand Meadow Larks claiming 25.4 percent.

[Click here to vote if you're unable to view the poll on your device]

Near Northwest District

Everly Cattlefeeders

• Where were they located? Everly (population 603) is just south of U.S. Highway 18, about 10 miles west of Spencer.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Clay Central in 1989 to form Clay Central-Everly.

• How they advanced: Heavily favored in their sectional, the Cattlefeeders collected 283 votes — most of anybody in the first round — and earned 70.6 percent of the support, opposed to 20.9 percent for the Clay Central Comanches and 8.5 percent for the Clay Central-Everly Mavericks.

Sioux Valley Soos

• Where were they located? Linn Grove (population 148) was home base for the Soos. The district was formed in 1959 with the consolidation of Peterson, Linn Grove, Highview, Cornell and Brooke Township in northwest Buena Vista County and southwest Clay County.

• What happened to them? Merged in 1990 with Sioux Rapids-Rembrandt to form Sioux Central. The high school is in Sioux Rapids.

• How they advanced: The Soos picked up 142 votes in the sectional round, good for 47.8 percent. The Fonda Flyers were second with 28.3 percent, followed by the Brooke Canaries (23.9 percent).

Webb Spiders

• Where were they located? Clay County roads B63 and M54 pass through Webb, which has a population of 131.

• What happened to them? Combined in 1963 with Gillett Grove to form South Clay. That district closed in 1993, with students now attending Spencer and Sioux Central.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• How they advanced: The Spiders got little resistance in sectionals, claiming 165 votes for 55.4 percent. The Albert City-Truesdale Hurricanes (26.9 percent) and the Marathon Minutemen (17.8 percent) rounded out the field.

[Click here to vote if you're unable to view the poll on your device]

West Central District

East Monona Thunderhawks

• Where were they located? This district was formed in 1963 with the consolidation of Moorhead and Soldier, both of which lie on Highway 183. Moorhead (population 226) is about an hour drive from both Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

• What happened to them? The district closed in 1997 and split between West Harrison and Charter Oak-Ute.

• How they advanced: The West Central sectionals were a series of landslides, and the Thunderhawks earned a sectional-high 210 votes (63.1 percent), easily oudistancing the Panama Mosquitoes (35.4 percent) and the Avoca Bluebirds (1.5 percent).

Lanesboro Burros

• Where were they located? Tucked in northeast Carroll County, Lanesboro (population 109) is 7 miles south of the nearest highway (175), equidistant from Carroll and Rockwell City.

• What happened to them? The district was absorbed (year unknown) by Lake City and now is part of the South Central Calhoun district.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• How they advanced: The Burros’ sectional-best dominance of 73.6 percent ranked fourth among all first-rounders. The Viola Township Victors earned 21.3 percent, the Bayard Reds 5.2.

Zion Zephyrs

• Where were they located? Zion doesn’t appear on most state maps any more. It resides on a county road between Orient and Macksburg in southeast Adair County.

• What happened to them? Zion was absorbed by Orient-Macksburg, but the year is unknown.

• How they advanced: The Zephyrs claimed 101 votes (56.7 percent) to win their sectional convincingly. The DeSoto Whirlwinds and Nevin Blue Sox earned 38.2 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

[Click here to vote if you're unable to view the poll on your device]