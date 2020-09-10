Young but experienced, No. 5 Springville sweeps Lisbon

SPRINGVILLE — As they crossed paths after the second set, Claude Howard made eye contact with Lance Kamaus and shook his head.

“You’ve got a good team, man,” he said.

Back at you, Coach. A really good team.

A young but veteran outfit, Class 1A fifth-ranked Springville played the cleaner match and swept Lisbon, 25-10, 27-25, 25-23, in a Tri-Rivers Conference cross-divisional volleyball match Thursday night at Springville High School.

“We had to fight,” Savannah Nealman said. “We gave it our all. Errors aren’t acceptable.”

Thursday’s match was a rematch from last year’s 1A regional final, and once again, the Orioles (8-1) had the upper hand, extending their winning streak to eight in a row.

The Orioles’ starting lineup consisted of four sophomores and three juniors, so their best days are probably ahead of them. These days are plenty good, too.

“They’ve been playing ball together for a long time,” Howard said. “Ever since we went to a 5-1 (offense) last season, we’ve found our identity.”

Lisbon (2-1) actually had more kills than the Orioles (36-31), but the Lions accumulated 30 errors, including 14 in Game 2.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to be OK,” Kamaus said. “This was our first time running this lineup. And for four of the eight kids we played tonight, this was their third match with major playing time.”

Springville rolled through the opening set, then overcame deficits of 21-18, 23-22 and 25-24 in the second.

A couple of Lisbon miscues were key in the Orioles’ closing three-point run, sandwiched around a Nealman ace.

Lisbon battled back from a 19-16 deficit in the final set to tie it at 21, 22 and 23, then kills by Lauren Wilson and Nealman completed the sweep.

Nealman led all attackers with 12 kills. Nia Howard recorded 25 assists.

For Lisbon, Peyton Robinson led the way with 11 kills, and Ella Clark added 10. Kali Nelson supplied 30 assists.

SPRINGVILLE 3, LISBON 0 (25-10, 27-25, 25-23)

At Springville

Serving: Lisbon 56-60 (.933), Springville 71-74 (.959)

Aces: Lisbon 5 (Karly Light 2), Springville 4 (Molly Stamp 2)

Kills: Lisbon 36 (Peyton Robinson 11), Springville 31 (Savannah Nealman 12)

Assists: Lisbon 32 (Kali Nelson 30), Springville 29 (Nia Howard 25)

Blocks: Lisbon 1 (Light), Springville 8 (Lily Clark 4)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com