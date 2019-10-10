West Delaware volleyball clinches sixth Wamac division title in seven years

DYERSVILLE — West Delaware volleyball is focused on being relentless.

With five players already over the 100-kill mark this season, the unrelenting Hawks can attack opponents from a variety of spots on the floor.

“With great passes from our back row and Macey (Kleitsch) as a great setter and having even hitters throughout the team, we are able to create openings,” said West Delaware senior Kinley Kolbet, who posted a team-high 15 kills as the Class 4A fifth-ranked Hawks overwhelmed 2A No. 3 Dyersville Beckman, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, in a Wamac Conference showdown Thursday night at Beckman Catholic High School. “Just finding where the defense is not and hitting the ball there.”

The victory gives West Delaware (31-3, 6-0 Wamac) a Wamac division crown for the sixth time in seven years. The Hawks have won 18 of their last 19 matches.

“We kind of rely on our defense and our defense played extremely well tonight,” West Delaware Coach Brett Mather said. “They have got some powerful hitters and they are going to score some points, there is no doubt about that. And they did, but we also got into a lot of long rallies and then we were able to create tempo for ourselves. With tempo, you create a lot of havoc on that other side of the net and we were able to do that tonight.”

West Delaware jumped on Beckman with seven of the first eight points in Set 1. After the Trailblazers evened the match at a set apiece, the Hawks used a 14-5 surge to claim the third set. With the decisive final set tied at 9-9, West Delaware scored 11 of 13 points and built enough cushion to withstand a Beckman rally.

“We are going to keep working on being relentless, having a strong defense and executing,” Kolbet said.

West Delaware senior Allison Collier and junior Ava Hauser each collected 13 kills, while Kleitsch accounted for a team-high 16 digs and 49 assists.

Beckman senior Jada Wills notched 12 kills for the Blazers (34-6, 5-1).

